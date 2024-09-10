The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Pro Reveal And Its Shocking Price Tag

The long wait is over: we now know what the PS5 Pro looks like, what it does, and what it will cost. So far it’s not going over too well.

First let’s take a look. We knew based on leaks that the mid-generation refresh wouldn’t be reinventing the wheel of the PS5’s industrial design, but it’s not helping win over any skeptics. What the console does is also not quickly blowing fans away. While playing new PS5 games with high visual fidelity and high framerates sounds great, it’s hard to show that off over a compressed YouTube livestream, especially when Sony is only showing old games, including some that were also on PS4.

Then there’s the price. $US700 is a lot, especially with no disc drive included. Those are sold separately for $US80. So if you already have a vast collection of PS4 and PS5 games on disc, you’re looking at forking over closer to $US800 to see the background characters in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart appear more detailed, or your paint job glisten in the opposing cars as your drift by in Gran Turismo 7.

Here’s how fans, skeptics, and haters alike are currently reacting to the PS5 Pro reveal:

($700 was the right price. Pro products are supposed to generate positive margin dollars by selling to price insensitive super users, not have greater or comparable losses than entry SKUs, nor are they indended to drive install base growth. Same reason DualSense Edge is $200) — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) September 10, 2024

At that price, my play will remain leashed https://t.co/2YpNE8qpcT — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) September 10, 2024

also i don’t know how you spend a bunch of time talking about improved performance for graphics quality modes and then show hogwarts running at 30? what are we doing here? https://t.co/QTAR3jifQ5 — Arthur Gies (probably?) (he/him) (@aegies) September 10, 2024

Play has no limits. It fucking does, and it’s $700. #PS5Pro — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 10, 2024

800 €. No stand. No disc drive. We knew this reveal could turn out bad, but holy moly, this is a gigantic letdown from Sony. What about this is “with deeply engaged players […] in mind” (PS Blog), apart from an “they will buy anything we throw at them” expectation?#PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/GJkwmwwYCy — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) September 10, 2024

Corporate wants you to find the difference with these two pictures#PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/UYJHwnVDCe — RockReigns. (@IAmRockReigns) September 10, 2024

please take a look at this [shows unbelievably beautiful, detailed game footage]. as you can see, it looks like garbage, — Chris Kohler 🔜 PRGE 2024 (@kobunheat) September 10, 2024

Many people are saying this is too expensive But don’t forget you can easily make the money back by renting out the box it comes in as a 1 bedroom studio apartment in NYC for $2,000 a month. https://t.co/iu5gmJOLEk — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 10, 2024

This is how Sony investors in the US reacted during the PS5 Pro presentation when the price was revealed at 11:10 EST. pic.twitter.com/wVlalXOVxo — Dr. Serkan Toto 🔜TokyoGameShow (@serkantoto) September 10, 2024

If that was the pitch to get people to spend $700 on a PlayStation 5 professional…well, it wasn’t a very good one. — Alex Navarro (@alex_navarro) September 10, 2024

Hm. A PS5 Pro or Nintendo Switch lites for everyone in the family including the cat. https://t.co/7n3LOc1Pih pic.twitter.com/WqhJeZE3Jz — Pat Stares At (@PatStaresAt) September 10, 2024

Trying real hard to see the difference between PS5 and PS5 Pro graphics pic.twitter.com/5dXhFfVj2y — Celina🌙セリーナ (@tkn0801) September 10, 2024

The PS5 Pro has lines across the middle of the console which are a nod to the lines Sony executives were doing when they priced the thing pic.twitter.com/NPWP5ilfsC — Ross Tweets Games (@RossTweetsGames) September 10, 2024

Average PS5 Pro owner pic.twitter.com/fQK7wmRhrI — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) September 10, 2024

Rest in Peace “599 US Dollars” for the PS3 We have “699 US Dollars” now thanks to the PS5 Pro pic.twitter.com/GB6M2IFU7g — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) September 10, 2024

The PS5 Pro’s initial unveiling turned heads in all the wrong ways, but it might look more appealing once the next round of big-budget blockbusters arrives, especially Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans might not care about compromises for older Sony exclusives at this point, but any increase in the performance of high-end open world games expected to be some of the defining releases of this console generation is a different proposition entirely. GTA 6 won’t be on PC at launch, and it’s very possible a PS5 Pro might end up being the only way to play it with a stable framerate above 30fps.

Time will tell. For now, we’ll see if the prices for the PS5 family of gaming hardware and accessories ever gets cheaper, or this is the dawn of a new era where console gaming is just as pricy as PC gaming but with fewer options.