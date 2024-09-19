The PS5 Looks So Good In This Beautiful Retro Tribute To The Original PlayStation

Sony is marking the 30th anniversary of PlayStation with a new lineup of limited-edition, PS1-inspired consoles and accessories and they look surprisingly good, especially for those of us who still have fond memories of listening to the disc spin in the original console while grinding through our favorite ‘90s RPG late at night.

Announced over YouTube today, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection takes the modern hardware lineup and adds PS1-style design flourishes, including a two-tone grey color scheme and the iconic red, yellow, green, and blue PlayStation logo. Preorders begin September 26 and will definitely sellout. In the meantime, here’s what the collection includes:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition console

DualSense wireless controller

Console Cover for Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately)

Vertical stand

Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

Original PlayStation-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker and paperclip PlayStation 5 Pro – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Limited Edition PS5 Pro console

DualSense Edge wireless controller

DualSense Charging Station

All items included in the PS5 Digital Edition Bundle PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection releases on November 21, a couple weeks after the PS5 Pro comes out, and a PlayStation Blog post confirms the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro will be limited to 12,300 units, which sounds like a dream come true for scalpers and a nightmare for fans just trying to get a pretty new piece of history for their collection.

We still don’t know what everything will cost and how much the markup will be, especially for the bundles that include lots of celebratory extras. While stock will be available to preorder first from the PlayStation Direct store, a second wave of preorders at other retailers will be available starting October 10.