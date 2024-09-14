The PS5 Pro’s Power (And Its Price) Are Finally Revealed, Star Wars Outlaws’ Start Gets Less Frustrating, And More Of The Week’s Top Stories

This week, nothing drove more conversation in gaming circles than the official reveal of the PlayStation 5. Sure, people have strong feelings about its specs, and whether the added power it brings to the table will meaningfully improve your gaming experience, but people feel just as strongly—if not more—about its $US700 price tag, which. notably, doesn’t include a disc drive. We’ve got stories on the reveal and the conversation around it here for you.

Additionally, Ubisoft is aiming to make the early stealth missions in Star Wars Outlaws less “unfair,” and people made some pretty clever game and movie-related jokes about this week’s presidential debate. These stories and more await.

Photo: Mensent Photography / Sony / Kotaku (Getty Images)

The long wait is over: we now know what the PS5 Pro looks like, what it does, and what it will cost. So far it’s not going over too well.

First let’s take a look. We knew based on leaks that the mid-generation refresh wouldn’t be reinventing the wheel of the PS5’s industrial design, but it’s not helping win over any skeptics. What the console does is also not quickly blowing fans away. While playing new PS5 games with high visual fidelity and high framerates sounds great, it’s hard to show that off over a compressed YouTube livestream, especially when Sony is only showing old games, including some that were also on PS4. – Ethan Gach Read More

Here’s Some Comparisons Between Games Running On PS5 And PS5 Pro

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

If you haven’t heard, Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Pro today, September 10, and that sucker is $US700. That’s before you buy a disc drive and a vertical stand, which will run you another $US110. The company is asking for nearly a grand to get the full experience, all in the name of a technical leap forward. But how noticeable is the PS5 Pro’s increased power, really? Is it worth the extra $US200? Is it worth buying a new system if you own the original? – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Sony is holding a surprise tech showcase this week to update PS5 players on “innovations in gaming technology,” the company revealed today. It didn’t mention the PS5 Pro at all, but with rumors swirling around the mid-gen update, it certainly sounds like the kind of thing designed to let Sony show off the capabilities of the improved hardware. – Ethan Gach Read More

Chappell Roan Turned The VMAs Into An Elden Ring Cutscene

Image: MTV

Chappell Roan, your favorite artist’s favorite artist, recently came under fire for canceling tour dates to rehearse for the 2024 Video Music Awards that took place on September 11 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Fans were rightfully disappointed, but after seeing the “Hot to Go” singer get on stage dressed in a full suit of armor and light the set on fire with a crossbow? Girl, cancel whatever shows you need to. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

The Best Game And Movie Jokes About Last Night’s Presidential Debate

Gif: ABC News / @PlatinumYoshi

If you watched the U.S. presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10, I apologize for the psychic damage you suffered alongside the rest of us. If you didn’t actually sit down and watch it, you probably have heard a lot of wild quotes out of context on social media or news programs. I’m sorry to say that some of the nonsense that came out of Trump’s mouth doesn’t make any more sense if you saw it live. Harris finally got to debate Trump this time around, as President Joe Biden was still in the running during the June presidential debate. While the line-up is different, one truth remains:The debate is torture, but the posting is tremendous. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Screenshot: Sony

Writer Of Hit Single Says Rockstar Offered $US7,500 To Put It In GTA 6: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto games are beloved for their licensed music radio stations players can listen to as they drive around the games’ sprawling open worlds. But one musical artist recently hit back at the makers of the franchise, Rockstar Games, after the studio apparently offered him only $US7,500 to include one of his hit singles in Grand Theft Auto VI. – Ethan Gach Read More

The PS5 Disc Drive Is Selling Out Online After PS5 Pro Reveal

Image: Sony / Kotaku / Eightshot Studio (Getty Images)

Yesterday, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro after months of rumors and leaks. The souped-up console will cost $US700, let you play many games at higher frame rates, and doesn’t come with a disc drive. That last part has seemingly led to a lot of people buying up PS5 disc drives, leading in turn to the console accessory selling out on many sites. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Ubisoft Is Fixing Those Early, Annoying Star Wars Outlaws Stealth Missions

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm

Some early missions in Star Wars Outlaws require precise and careful sneaking, but the game doesn’t always play along. The issues have been frustrating many players, and Ubisoft knows it, and is planning to fix the problem and make it less “unfair.” – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Image: Bungie / Kotaku

The Ace of Spades is one of Destiny 2’s most iconic weapons, an exotic hand cannon that belonged to Nathan Fillion’s Cayde-6. Bungie recently announced a NERF version of the gun with an orange and black theme that will be matched by an in-game ornament for the gun coming next month. The only problem is that the design seems to be based on a nearly decade-old fan print. – Ethan Gach Read More