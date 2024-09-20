The Sword Lance Is A Real Show Of Strength In Shadow Of The Erdtree

The Sword Lance is a Heavy Thrusting Sword added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This weapon’s awesome Ash of War and fantastic overall damage output makes it a rock solid choice for Strength builds looking to add some fun flair to their kit.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sword Lance and where to find it.

Heavy Thrusting Sword stats and features

The Sword Lance has a weight of 9.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR – 21

DEX – 11

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Spinning Gravity Thrust. This Ash of War allows you to leap into the air and thrust at an enemy with a spinning Gravity attack, which not only looks cool but does great damage. You can press the input a second time for a shorter follow up attack, too.

The Sword Lance can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Sword Lance item description

The Sword Lance’s item description reads:

“Weapon once wielded by Commander Gaius.

A combination of greatsword and lance.

Weighty and capable of being brought to bear with great force, this armament shows its true potential when used astride a mount. Gaius himself was never without his boar.”

Where to find the Sword Lance

You can purchase the Sword Lance from Enia at Roundtable Hold using the Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider. This Remembrance is obtained by defeating Commander Gaius at the end of the Shadow Keep legacy dungeon in Scadu Altus.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

This boss is known for giving some players a pretty hard time, especially those sporting melee builds, as he likes to move around the arena quite a lot. If you’re having some trouble, check out our guide for how to beat Commander Gaius.

When you’ve defeated Commander Gaius and obtained the Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider, take it to Enia at Roundtable Hold and select “Receive power from remembrance.” Scroll to the Remembrance of the Wild Boar and make sure to exchange it for the Sword Lance.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Alternatively, you can exchange the Remembrance of the Wild Boar for the Blades of Stone sorcery. If you’d like both, make sure to duplicate the Remembrance at a duplication coffin.

.