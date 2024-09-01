The Words “Movie Set” And “Sable” Are Driving Millions Of Players Crazy In Today’s NYT Connections Groups

Is it us, or was that the fastest August ever? Yet here we are in September already, which promises to be a highly entertaining month, starting with whatever great plans you have on tap for this Labor Day Weekend. Maybe you’ll be picking up a game from our tried and trusted Weekend Guide? Let’s start you off with a freebie first.

Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: CHARCOAL, HAMMER, GOLF BAG, GRILL, TOOLBOX, RAVEN, LIMOUSINE, JET, BROWN, DRUM, SABLE, CHAR, ANVIL, MOVIE SET, SEAR, and CANAL.

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? These are all words you might be seeing today if you’re in charge of making the food for your outdoor party.

Tapping out? Yeah, we hear you. These can be rough. Scroll a bit for the answer…

Today’s yellow group answer is Cook in a Pan and its words are BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, and SEAR.

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Photo: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Time for the verbal clue: We can’t swear to this, but these might be words you’d find in a box of Crayons. (One of the really big ones, because we’re getting pretty deep into the colorful nomenclature.)

No? Yeah, us too. This one was pretty unfair, especially before our morning coffee…

Today’s blue group answer is Shades of Black and its words are CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, and SABLE.

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. (Or at least one that’ll make you laugh after the big reveal.) Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch—you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue, too? These are four words you’ll find in Gray’s Anatomy (the book, not the show).

Give up? This was another doozy, so don’t feel too bad…

Today’s green group answer is Parts of the Ear and its words are ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, and HAMMER.

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint is not immediately taking you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: This is today’s Jeopardy! type of group—it’s a total play on words, based on one word with multiple meanings. Take the wheel if you’re ready. (Yes, that was another clue.)

Crying uncle? We actually got this one before the blue and green ones today. Sometimes Connections is funny like that…

Today’s purple group answer is Where You Might Find a “Driver” and its words are GOLF BAG, LIMOUSINE, MOVIE SET, and TOOLBOX. (We didn’t realize until after we aced the group that Adam was the “Driver” you’d find on a movie set. The process of elimination is what really helped here.)

There’s your Sunday gaming kickstart—see you tomorrow for the Labor Day edition!