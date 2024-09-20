There’s A Secret Hidden Marvel Story Quest In Fortnite Right Now

Marvel loves its easter eggs, and it seems its invasion into Fortnite has brought that along. There’s yet another secret story quest for players to complete. This time, instead of helping out Gwenpool, you’ll be giving a hand to the secret Iron Man fan club that can be found in Doomstadt. It’s worth mentioning that you won’t unlock any cosmetic items, but you’ll be rewarded with plenty of XP that can be used to progress your battle pass. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the latest hidden story quest.

Hidden Iron Man Quest

This bonus quest, that you won’t find mentioned in the game’s menus or Quest screen, is all about finding Iron Man memorabilia for a group of hyper-fans. It’s going to involve discovering unmarked locations all over the map, but rather than having to scour everywhere while 99 other people shoot at you, we can point you in the right directions.

Stage 1

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For the first part of this quest, you’ll need to go to Doomstadt, and enter the house on the northmost side of the area. It should have two red trees by the front door, unless some scoundrel has chopped them down. Once you enter, destroy the bookshelves to your left. This will lead you to a hidden Iron Man room—make another left, and you’ll see a small laptop with which you can interact. The person on the other end will ask you to pick up some Stark memorabilia, but won’t tell you where the pieces are.

Stage 2

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The first piece can be found at the train station between Doomstadt and Doom’s Courtyard, just down the road. When you arrive there, talk to War Machine and ask about some memorabilia. He’ll tell you about a Dart game he had with Tony, and once he’s done, enter the nearby building.

Once inside, you’ll see a dartboard next to the stairs. Be sure to collect it and return it to the computer at Doomstadt to complete the mission.

Stage 3

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Next you’ll need to get Tony’s sunglasses. To find them, you’ll need to open a Stark chest, which can be found all over the map (just look for the gray hexagons—it’s best to aim for one the farthest from the bus’s route, and dive straight there, if you want to avoid the deadly rush). After you open it, you’ll find the new Stark weapons plus his glasses.

Like last time, be sure to pick up the item and return it to the computer to complete this stage.

Stage 4

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Yup, it’s yet another piece of Tony memorabilia to find. You’ll first need to talk to the man himself (he’s right by the red windmill), and ask if he has anything to donate.

Once the two of you are done chatting, go inside the nearby house and you’ll find his coffee mug resting on a table. To finally complete this quest, you’ll have to return to the computer again and give it the item you just obtained. You creep.

Congratulations, you completed yet another secret Fortnite quest, and helped build up the Iron Man fan club (for better or worse). Just make sure Doom doesn’t find out.

.