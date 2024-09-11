This Month’s PS Plus Freebies Include Plucky Squire And Uh…Mister Mosquito

I’ve got some good news for all you wild Mister Mosquito fans out there. The weird PS2 game starring a tiny mosquito man who sucks people’s blood is finally coming to PS4 and PS5 later this month. Oh, and some other cool-looking games too, like Plucky Squire and Far Cry 5.

On September 11, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting on September 17.

The game I’m probably most excited to play out of this month’s lineup is The Plucky Squire. That game, which combines 2D and 3D gameplay and art into one rad-looking Zelda-like experience, has been on my radar for a long time now. I also want to shout out Night in the Woods, a very, very good narrative-focused adventure game that feels like it’s worth playing more than ever in 2024.

Finally, let’s not overlook the fact that Mister Mosquito, a bizarre PS2 game from 2001, is coming to PS5 and PS4. The character did just appear in Astro Bot, so perhaps someone at PlayStation is just a big ol’ Mister Mosquito sicko. And to that person, I say: Thank you. I’m happy more people will get to experience this oddball game. It also means that it will be easier than ever to play the hidden bicycle combat game buried in Mister Mosquito. Truly, it’s a great time to be a gamer.

The hidden game in Mister Mosquito

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers on September 17:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

The Plucky Squire

Under the Waves

Night in the Woods

Chernobylite

Wild Card Football

Space Engineers

Road 96

Ben 10

Far Cry 5

PlayStation Plus Premium Only

Pistol Whip (PSVR2)

Secret Agent Clank

Sky Gunner

Mister Mosquito

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

