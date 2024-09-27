This Stunning Outer Wilds: Design Works Collector’s Package Reminds Us Why We Love The 2019 GOTY

Outer Wilds is often touted as one of the greatest video games in recent memory, winning Game of the Year in 2019 from numerous publications. If you ask anyone online for an exploration-based game, not even mentioning the space setting, chances are someone will recommend this masterpiece from the brilliant minds at Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital. They’re not wrong, of course. It’s a phenomenal game with a story to tell, and its community of fervent supporters crave more. Thankfully, the book Outer Wilds: Design Works by Lost in Cult promises a slew of limited-edition collector’s items for fans of the game.

The collector’s package comes in three editions: Deluxe Signed, Deluxe Un-Signed, and the Standard Edition, the latter of which just features the book and nothing else. The Standard Edition is the cheapest option at £44.99, but if you want to score everything available, including the hardcover book, a papercraft ship model, some replica stones, two bookmarks, a planetary chart, a sticker sheet, a slipcase, some postcards, and several posters, expect to pay £125.99.

Besides the hardcover book, which features behind-the-scenes production insights and interviews with the game’s creators, the 3D papercraft ship model is the true stand out here. Sure, the posters and postcards look fantastic, and they’re an excellent collector’s item that you’ll place somewhere in your home or office, but seriously, that papercraft model comprises seven 210 x 270mm DIY sheets that fold together to create a detailed replica of Outer Worlds’ iconic exploration craft. It’ll sit comfortably on your desk or bookshelf for years to come.

If you’re on the fence about the Outer Wilds: Design Works, don’t fret over the decision for too long. The pre-order campaign closes on November 2nd, and the estimated release date for the entire project is Q2/Q3 2025.

Outer Wilds: Design Works Hardcover And Slipcase

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Postcards

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Planetary Chart

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Projection Stones

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Posters

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Sticker Sheet

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Bookmarks

Image: Lost in Cult

Outer Wilds: Design Works Paper Model

Image: Lost in Cult