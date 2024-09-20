This Sunlit Soulslike Is Going Under The Radar: Here’s What It Has To Offer

Enotria: The Last Song is a soulslike title inspired by Italian folklore, bringing a sunnier vibe to the gloomy genre, otherwise known for its oppressive and dark aesthetics. This unique entry in such a beloved field promises dozens of hours of action for those looking to dig in and see it all.

A “twisted eternal play” called the Canovaccio has kept the world in a peculiar stasis, where everyone is forced to play a part. Everyone, that is, except for you. You are the Maskless One, with no role, and the ability to pick your own destiny, and as such you’re required to take on the Authors and free the world. So crack on.

How long is Enotria: The Last Song?

If you’re just looking to work through Enotria: The Last Song and roll the credits, you can expect to spend around 20 hours making your way to the finale of the game. But that would require you to avoid a lot of rewarding optional content, such as extra combat challenges, well-hidden weapons, and secret bosses.

Indeed, if you’re a completionist hoping to experience everything Enotria: The Last Song has to offer, including earning all of its trophies or achievements, you can spend upwards of 40 to 50 hours. This will require you to do things like completing the compendium and finding all of the masks, weapons, and other collectibles available in the game. Of course, in typical soulslike fashion, you’ll also need to earn three unique endings.

Does Enotria: The Last Song have New Game Plus mode?

Screenshot: Jyamma Games / Kotaku

Part of the appeal of all the leveling and character advancement in a soulslike is knowing you can carry everything over into a second playthrough and face new challenges. Luckily, Enotria: The Last Song makes sure you’re all set there as yes, it features a NG+ mode. Additional playthroughs increase the difficulty of enemies while also giving you the option to work toward a different one of its multiple endings.

Does Enotria: The Last Song have co-op or PVP?

Though multiplayer is a common component in soulslike titles, Enotria: The Last Song is designed to be a single-player experience from beginning to end. As such, there are no cooperative or competitive multiplayer features at this time, and it doesn’t appear that the developer Jyamma Games has any interest in adding this option down the line.

Is there a physical version of Enotria: The Last Song?

If you’re a physical game collector and want to add Enotria: The Last Song to your collection, you may have to wait a bit longer to play it, as the game is currently only available on digital storefronts. However, Jyamma Games has promised a physical version of the game is on the way, and should arrive at some point in late 2024 or early 2025.

If you’re looking to dive into a Mediterranean soulslike experience, Enotria: The Last Song is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.