Tips To Get You Started Strong In Astro Bot, Games To Play After Black Myth: Wukong And More Pointers For The Week

If you’ve been digging Black Myth: Wukong and wonder what other games you should add to your backlog that may scratch a similar itch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve also got some pointers for starting off on the right foot in Astro Bot and highlight some Baldur’s Gate 3 secrets you may have missed. Click on for these tips and more.

Five New Features Are Coming To PS5 Starting Today And One Of Them Sounds Really Neat

Image: Sony / Kotaku

The PlayStation 5 is getting another system update that will begin rolling out five new features, including a surprise one that lets players add a little more customization to the home screen. It’s not full-blown background themes as fans keep asking for, but it’s a start. – Ethan Gach Read More

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hides A Wealth Of Secrets, Only Revealed If You’re A Drow

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

One thing Baldur’s Gate 3 excels at is letting you find your own way through a variety of situations, choosing whichever path seems most interesting to you. And while there are an almost infinite number of unique routes through the game, one of my personal favorite details is how differently the first act feels if you choose to play as a Drow. – Brian Barnett Read More

10 Soulslike (And Not So Soulslike) Games To Play After Black Myth: Wukong

Image: Game Science

Even if you’re not a fan of Soulslike games (and this game definitely is one!), Black Myth: Wukong is an exceptional action-RPG everyone should experience. Yeah, it’s challenging and, occasionally, unforgiving. But that’s part of its charm. It introduces you to unique characters from ancient Chinese mythology—an entirely new world to many—and satisfying combat mechanics. – Brandon Morgan Read More

13 Games Guaranteed To Look Better On PS5 Pro At Launch

Image: Square Enix

The PS5 Pro boasts more powerful components and a new AI-upscaling method for better visuals, but games will needed to be updated in order to take advantage of all the bells and whistles on the pricey new hardware. So far, Sony has confirmed at least 13 games that will feature better resolutions, frame rates, or other improvements when the PS5 Pro launches on November 7. – Ethan Gach Read More

Image: Valve

The Steam Deck has arguably become gaming’s new favorite toy since it was first released in 2022. Over the years, it’s been widely adopted and praised for its versatility and power, being capable of running a shocking amount of high-intensity games at nominal levels on a handheld device. In lieu of getting a costly PC or console, many people have simply picked up a Steam Deck instead, since it has such an extensive library of games thanks to Steam, Valve’s PC storefront. Now, Valve is once again slashing the prices on some of its cheapest models, making the Steam Deck an even easier investment. – Moises Taveras Read More

One Of Pokémon’s Best Merch Lines Just Hit Gen 6 In Style

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

One of my favorite things The Pokémon Company has done is aim to create at least some merch for every pocket monster. With over 1000 Pokémon, it’s unreasonable to expect each of them to get the same amount of attention as Pikachu, Eevee, and other marketable mascots. But merch lines like the Original Stitch collaboration (RIP) and the Sitting Cuties plush line are giving everyone a chance to own some cute, affordable, official representation of their favorite Pokémon. Now, The Pokémon Company is releasing the Generation VI Sitting Cuties plushies, so if your favorite ‘mon is from the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Y, your chance to grab a plush for them has finally arrived. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

7 Things To Know Before Starting Astro Bot

Image: Sony

By most accounts, Astro Bot, the incredible PlayStation 5 platformer that pays a loving tribute to Sony’s (spotty) gaming legacy, is a pretty straightforward game. Team Asobi has created an excellent experience that is able to communicate a lot without words or hand-holding. However, we do have some tips to hopefully mitigate what little frustration you might encounter while playing Astro Bot.. Here’s some advice as you head into this joyful, PlayStation-themed roller coaster ride. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

World Of Warcraft: The War Within Adds A Whole New Talent Tree

Image: Blizzard

World of Warcraft’s The War Within has brought several new features to the title, including a new talent system that gives us a few more passives and customization options. Starting at level 71, you will gain access to the latest talent tree that lets you build upon your character even further. – Samantha Giambra-Plaisance Read More

Here’s All The New Evil Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Baldur’s Gate 3’s seventh big patch adds mod support, tweaks some companion interactions, and has updates for the incredibly challenging Honour Mode. But for most, the headliner of the patch is the ending update that adds new conclusions for the evil choice you can make at the end of the game. Precisely what happens after you make this decision will depend on a few factors, primarily whether you’re playing as one of the origin characters or as a custom protagonist. But even within those distinctions, there are some slight variations. Let’s break down each of the new endings. Spoilers ahead! – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Telltale’s Emotional Masterpiece Is A Steal On Steam Right Now

Image: Skybound Games

Do you like games that tell stories that turn you into a crying wreck? Then boy howdy do I have good news for you. The entirety of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series of episodic games filled with heavy, often heartbreaking choices —including all four seasons, the 400 Days DLC, and even the Michonne spin-off—is available for a grand total of fifteen bucks on Steam from right now until September 17. Now you can experience one of modern gaming’s most emotional narratives for a bargain. – Willa Rowe Read More