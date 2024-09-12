Tony Hawk Confirms He And Activision Are ‘Working On Something’

It’s been about four years since the last Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater launched. Since then, Activision has closed up the studio behind the last THPS and seemed uninterested in making more. But legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk himself has confirmed he’s working with the publisher again on “something” that THPS fans will “appreciate.” Hmmm!

The last Tony Hawk game was 2020’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, which was a well-received remake of the first two games in the series. A lot of people, myself included, were excited about a potential follow-up that would remake THPS3 and THPS4. However, that never happened, even though Hawk says it was planned at one point. Activision reportedly was more interested in Call of Duty than skateboarding. But as the 25-year anniversary of Pro Skater grows closer, Hawk confirmed something THPS-related is coming.

During an interview with Mythical Kitchen, Tony Hawk was asked about the future of the franchise. He said something was in the works, but couldn’t share any details.

Mythical Kitchen

“I wish I could tell you more,” said Hawk. “But I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We’re working on something. This is the first time I’ve said that publicly.”

When asked if the project would involve contact lenses that would let you play Pro Skater, Hawk confirmed “it won’t be that.” So at least we know what it won’t be and it won’t be a VR skating game powered by contact lenses. Cool.

“But I think it will be something that fans will truly appreciate,” said Hawk.

Does that mean someone at Activision finally realized that canceling THPS 3+4 was a silly idea? Maybe. Or perhaps Tony Hawk’s Underground is due for a remake? Or maybe something brand new! That would also be cool, too.

Unrelated to the future of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the famous skateboarder shared a story of a mom walking up to him in Las Vegas and proclaiming:

“‘Hey, my son thinks you’re named after the video game!” Tony Hawk simply replied: “That works me.”

.