Two Of 2024’s Best Indies Are On Sale During This Steam Event

For any enjoyer of the thriving indie scene, it’s become more and more common in recent years to see one particular name when playing especially great games—Fellow Traveller. The company, which took its current name in 2018, has done an excellent job of bringing incredible smaller games to players, whether it be by hosting the annual LudoNarraCon event on Steam or publishing games like 2022’s sci-fi masterpiece Citizen Sleeper. To celebrate the company’s wonderfully eclectic catalog, a Steam sale is slashing prices, and that means you can grab a wealth of amazing indies for a bargain.

To keep it current, the two games most worth highlighting in the sale—which runs until September 25—are both from this year. The first, Times & Galaxy, is a satirical sci-fi journalism sim which is a lot more fun than all those descriptors suggest. Anchored by some of the sharpest and funniest games writing in recent memory, it sees you work your way through a series of assignments for the solar system’s paper of record. That consists of investigating the sites of newsworthy events, interviewing subjects and witnesses, and crafting the right combo of headline, key quotes, and other elements. It also doesn’t hurt that the game has a killer theme song.

Fellow Traveller

Second, you need to pick up 1000xRESIST while it’s 20 percent off. I could ramble on and on about this narrative-heavy walking simulator’s stunning art design and gripping character drama forever (and I have). However, to keep it brief I’ll just say this: 1000xRESIST is an undeniable Game of the Year contender you shouldn’t miss. Trust me on this one.

Here are some of the best deals to check out first during the Fellow Traveller publisher sale:

Times & Galaxy – $US15.99 (was $US19.99)

$US15.99 (was $US19.99) 1000xRESIST – $US15.99 (was $US19.99)

$US15.99 (was $US19.99) Citizen Sleeper – $US7.99 (was $US19.99)

$US7.99 (was $US19.99) Paradise Killer- $US5.99 (was $US19.99)

$US5.99 (was $US19.99) In Other Waters – $US3.74 (was $US14.99)

$US3.74 (was $US14.99) The Pale Beyond – $US7.99 (was $US19.99)

$US7.99 (was $US19.99) Genesis Noir – $US4.49 (was $US14.99)

And if you are someone whose impeccable taste means you already have all of these games in your Steam library then don’t worry, the sale still has something for you. In the spirit of the publisher’s LudoNarraCon event, a number of demos for upcoming games are available to try out. I’d suggest you focus on musical narrative game Afterlove EP and customizable turn-based RPG Wander Stars.

