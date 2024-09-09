Ubisoft Is Fixing Those Early, Annoying Star Wars Outlaws Stealth Missions

Some early missions in Star Wars Outlaws require precise and careful sneaking, but the game doesn’t always play along. The issues have been frustrating many players, and Ubisoft knows it, and is planning to fix the problem and make it less “unfair.”

Released last month, Star Wars Outlaws promised to be a big open-world action game set in the Star Wars universe. And it’s mostly that. But it’s also a Ubisoft game filled with missions that force you to be sneaky and careful. And sneaking around in Outlaws is very inconsistent and enemies can spot you quickly, leading to a lot of frustration. Some early missions are causing a lot of headaches for players. Outlaws’ creative director Julian Gerighty is aware of this.

Speaking to GamesRadar last week, Gerighty told the outlet that an early mission in Mirogana involving stealth is “incredibly punishing” and that he believes its difficulty is “a mistake.”

“This is something that we’re going to work on improving,” explained Gerighty. “I don’t think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low-hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable.”

Ubisoft / Lucasfilm

The director behind Outlawssays the unfair feel of this and a few other early stealth missions wasn’t the plan, adding: “Believe it or not, this wasn’t our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so.”

Gerighty says that in the next “10 days or so” a patch will arrive for Outlaws that will tweak this early mission and hopefully make it less annoying. And he further explained that he and the team behind the game are open to tweaking later missions, too.

“If you tell me today that that’s a blocker for people enjoying the game, then we’re going to tweak the narrative context, right? We’ll have an announcement on the PA saying [does pretend PA voice] ‘Well, stormtroopers have gone down to Toshara and now we have the skeleton crew on site.’ The context will change, just so that we can get people to enjoy those moments as much as possible.”

Sounds good to me! I didn’t find the stealth in Outlaws to be horrible or a dealbreaker, but I’ve talked to plenty of people who are unable to move forward or enjoy the game because of some wonky and overly tough stealth sections. So hopefully this helps people stop failing and lets them enjoy the wonderful Star Wars vibes Outlaws offers.

.