Want Your Shadow Of The Erdtree Build To Get Smarter? Try The Spirit Glaive

The Spirit Glaive is a new Halberd added in Elden Ring:Shadow of the Erdtree. This unique weapon has a really cool Ash of War skill attached to it, and can be a fantastic choice for Intelligence builds looking to add some melee flair to their kit.

Here’s what you need to know about the Spirit Glaive and where to find it.

Spirit Glaive stats and features

The Spirit Glaive has a weight of 6.5 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR – 14

DEX – 17

INT – 16

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Rancor Slash. This Ash of War causes you to spin around damaging foes in front of you while also firing out vengeful spirits that will track down nearby enemies to deal additional damage. A second input will allow you to follow up the spin attack with one more attack that sends out even more spirits.

The Spirit Glaive can be upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones.

Spirit Glaive item description

The Spirit Glaive’s item description reads:

Sharp blade sculpted into a twisted shape. A glaive that has seen many years of use in the gravesite. Said to serve as a medium for communion with spirits.

Where to find the Spirit Glaive

The Spirit Glaive can be found in the Charo’s Hidden Grave region. To begin your search for it, fast travel to the Charo’s Hidden Grave Site of Grace.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

From the Site of Grace, go through the nearby archway then make an immediate right. As you follow this path, you’ll eventually pass by a lot of Gravebird statues on either side of you.

Continue forward past all of these statues until you reach a dead end with an item on the ground, next to a stack of graves.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Loot the item here to obtain the Spirit Glaive, then equip it to go take down the rest of the baddies in Charo’s Hidden Grave. There’s plenty more to see here, after all!

