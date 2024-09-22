Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, As Told By Steam Reviews

You can’t go online this month without stumbling upon something Warhammer 40,000-related, thanks to the immense popularity of developer Saber Interactive’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. It’s an absolute achievement in entertainment, with thrilling horde mechanics, enticing three-play co-op, and serviceable PvP on the side to satisfy the competitive-only crowd.

Is it the perfect video game? Most certainly not. But there’s a lot to love about the experience, and it’s the type of game you can get a group together to play with on the weekend for a few memorable rounds of Tyranid-smashing fun. But hey, you can play the whole game solo if you don’t have any friends willing to pull their chainswords with you! (That may have sounded like a euphemism, but it’s not.)

Despite the acclaim, a few players, as you’ll soon see from the sparse negative reviews below, encountered bugs, glitches, or outright felt the game wasn’t worth their time or money, given how short its campaign is. Others, however, crave more from the grimdark world, and this is their stepping stone to greatness.

We’ve been loving this game for quite some time, even before it became a lightning rod of sorts in video game discourse. If you’re curious to see how Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is faring after its launch, here’s a look at the Game of the Year contender, as told by Steam reviews.

