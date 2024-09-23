Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Devs Already Tossing Around Story Ideas For DLC And A Sequel

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has only delved into one small slice of the tabletop source material’s sprawling grimdark sci-fi fantasy universe, and fans are eager to know where it might head next. While the developers at Saber Interactive haven’t confirmed exactly what Space Marine’s next chapters will entail, new story ideas for DLC and a sequel are already getting tossed around internally.

“Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel,” Saber Interactive Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits told IGN in a new interview. “We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It’s too big of a success! I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time.”

Space Marine 2 is expected to get the first of its new character classes in a free update in the near future, with content continuing to be added via subsequent updates. When it comes to a full-blown expansion and sequel, however, there’s still lots of factions, wars, and touchstones in the series’ deep lore for the studio to draw on. And while it’s still very, very early, it’s clear Saber is already on board to do Space Marine 3. “We just have to figure it out,” Willits said. “I would love to do it, yes…yes, yes, yes! There’s so many different factions… there are other chapters, too, that are interesting…”

The former id Software studio director said the success of the game “changes everything we do moving forward.” Saber Interactive, which maintains World War Z: Aftermath and the SnowRunner and MudRunner series, is also working on John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando and, buried somewhere in its wide-spread network of studios, a previously teased remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic after taking over the project from Aspyr Media.

Space Marine 2’s success has been reassuring to fans as well, since it was achieved without turning the old-school shooter into a modern open-world adventure or live-service game. And despite playing well and looking excellent, Willits told IGN the game cost less than half as much as it took to make Doom Eternal.