We Can’t Stop Looking At This Gorgeous Concept Art For The Plucky Squire

The first thing you are bound to say when playing The Plucky Squire is some version of, “Damn. This looks good.” That isn’t an understatement, as the art behind this delightful, multi-dimensional Zelda-like sure is gorgeous and nostalgic. Developer All Possible Futures clearly put a lot of time and effort into creating a stunning aesthetic for their game, which releases on September 17 and has players jumping between 2D and 3D environments as a—you guessed it—plucky squire.

Pre-order The Plucky Squire: Humble Bundle

The 2D environments are the most dazzling to behold, as they embrace the storybook world in which most of the game’s characters live. This half of the game’s visual style is defined by an impeccable use of color and simple yet evocative bold lines enveloping every item on the page.

That isn’t to say the 3D world in which protagonist Jot gets jettisoned into early on in The Plucky Squire isn’t equally as impressive, it’s just not what you expect when you start up the game. Yet once you and Jot both get into the world outside of the storybook, the effortless translation of 2D designs to 3D speaks to just how well crafted every piece of this delightful adventure is.

In the final version of The Plucky Squire, all of this varied artistic splendor seems natural, effortless even. But it took a lot of work from All Possible Futures to get to that point. From the initial idea and very first drawings to the game’s final designs, these pieces of concept art show the process of how The Plucky Squire became what it is.

Early character design tests

Image: All Possible Futures

An early concept of the game’s protagonist

Image: All Possible Futures

Our hero gets a sword in this art direction test

Image: All Possible Futures



The plucky squire appears, just with a different name

Image: All Possible Futures

Goodbye Latch, hello Jot

Image: All Possible Futures

The storybook setting of Mojo

Image: All Possible Futures

The world outside of the book

Image: All Possible Futures

Jot gets a new perspective

Image: All Possible Futures

Early concept art of the game’s sentance changing mechanic

Image: All Possible Futures

A scrapped Invisible Ink mechanic

Image: All Possible Futures

Jot encountering some 3D obstacles

Image: All Possible Futures

Jot’s dimensional portal hopping takes shape

Image: All Possible Futures



Jot gets a futuristic makeover for a shoot ‘em up minigame

Image: All Possible Futures

A mind-bending environment concept

Image: All Possible Futures

Villainous Humgrump alongside Jot and Moonbeard

Image: All Possible Futures

Character designs must work in both two and three-dimensions

Image: All Possible Futures

A trio of buff-enemies for Jot to potentially punch

Image: All Possible Futures

Early enemy designs, including a few that make their way into the final game

Image: All Possible Futures

Tennis opponents for Jot to rally with in a scrapped minigame

Image: All Possible Futures

Some familiar looking citizens of the in-game city of Artia

Image: All Possible Futures

Jot goes for a ride

Image: All Possible Futures