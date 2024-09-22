We’re Still Deep Into Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Many games have entered the Game of the Year conversation since Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree became a frontrunner in June. There’s Astro Bot, which some find delightful and others find disgraceful; Black Myth: Wukong, which earns its Soulslike distinction while maintaining merits unique to its ambitions; and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, my personal GOTY that others have turned into a lightning rod. But, of course, we haven’t left those still enjoying the Elden Ring DLC hanging.

Scroll or click through to catch up on the abundance of Shadow of the Erdtree guides we published over the past week.

Exercise Some Crowd Control With Shadow Of The Erdtree’s The Gravitational Missile

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Gravitational Missile is a Sorcery you can find in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Why would you want to? Because this spell is a visual treat that uses gravity to keep enemies pulled in, while dealing damage to them. Any Intelligence build with a focus on gravity magic will definitely want to add this to their repertoire for some stellar crowd control. — Billy Givens

Read More

Fire Sticky Threads Of Gunk At Your Enemies In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Pest-Thread Spears is an Incantation found exclusively in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If you’ve ever been annoyed by the pesky Kindred of Rot enemies that repeatedly fire sticky threads of gunk at you, you’ll be happy to find this spell. It allows you to do the exact same thing right back at them (or any other enemy). Now you can be just as obnoxious as they are. — Billy Givens

Read More

Scream Like A Bear With Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Roar Of Rugalea Incantation

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree added a splendid Incantation called Roar of Rugalea. If you enjoy roaring at your foes to deal the hurt and dish out heavy poise damage, whether in the streets or in the game, this powerful spell could be just what you’re looking for. And all you’ll need to do is take down the big bad bear who’s guarding it. — Billy Givens

Read More

The Sword Lance Is A Real Show Of Strength In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Sword Lance is a Heavy Thrusting Sword added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This weapon’s awesome Ash of War and fantastic overall damage output makes it a rock solid choice for Strength builds looking to add some fun flair to their kit. — Billy Givens

Read More

Want Your Shadow Of The Erdtree Build To Get Smarter? Try The Spirit Glaive

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Spirit Glaive is a new Halberd added in Elden Ring:Shadow of the Erdtree. This unique weapon has a really cool Ash of War skill attached to it, and can be a fantastic choice for Intelligence builds looking to add some melee flair to their kit. — Billy Givens

Read More

You Can Wear The Armor Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Final Boss, But You Have To Beat Him First

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Young Lion’s Armor Set is exclusive to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It’s the armor worn by Radahn in the DLC’s final showdown, and it’s no doubt one of the coolest and most unique sets in the game. With good damage negation at a fairly reasonable weight cost, this might be one to keep an eye on for builds that prioritize both offensive and defensive capabilities. — Billy Givens

Read More

Fight A Golden Hippo, Get A Thorny Incantation, In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Shadow of the Erdtree, the one and only DLC for Elden Ring, adds Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns, a new, powerful Incantation for those looking to damage multiple enemies at once, and looking awesome doing it. — Billy Givens

Read More

Rellana’s Armor Lets You Dress As One Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Coolest Bosses

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Shadow of the Erdtree added a fresh set of armor, Rellana’s Armor Set. This unique armor can only be obtained by defeating one of the DLC’s bosses, and then making a purchase from an NPC, so you’ll need to put in a bit of work if you’d like to sport it for yourself. — Billy Givens

Read More

Grab One Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Best Shields, Guarded By A Ghost

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Serpent Crest Shield is a Medium Shield added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking full physical blocking abilities without being weighed down by one of the game’s massive Greatshields. We highly recommend you snag when possible. — Billy Givens

Read More

Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Heaviest Outfit, The Solitude Armor

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Solitude Armor Set in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is a hulking armor that not only looks cool but also provides you with some of the best damage negation around. This makes it an incredible choice for tanky builds looking to make the most of any excess equip load at their disposal. If that sounds like something your character can handle, don’t miss out on this set. — Billy Givens

Read More