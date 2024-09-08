We’ve Killed An Absurd Amount Of Aliens In Space Marine 2 — Here’s How

It took over a decade, but we finally got a Space Marine sequel, and it’s wonderful. Released this week on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor. This sci-fi third-person shooter features an action-packed campaign, giant waves of enemy Xenos to kill, tons of cool weapons, and a co-op mode that will keep you playing for weeks after launch.

In short: Space Marine 2 is a very good game! Here are all the reasons why we like it and every way we think you should play it.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2: The Kotaku Review

Image: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a sequel I never expected. The original Space Marine, developed by Relic and released in 2011, was a fun, action-focused shooter, with just enough story and good ideas to keep you around until the credits rolled. A sequel seemed like a long shot, even if I and other players wanted one. Now, in 2024, we have Space Marine 2, which includes a similar, linear campaign as found in the first game, as well as a more robust multiplayer mode that might be the real reason to play this belated sequel. — Zack Zwiezen

The Best Guns And Weapons To Use In Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Space Marines love guns. They’re born loving guns. Their blood has bullets running through it. So naturally, the Imperium has a wide range of weapons for players to use in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. But which to use? Which is best? What if you’re using the wrong gun?! Calm down, it’s OK, this guide will detail the best guns you should use to slay your enemies in Space Marine 2. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

How To Get The Best Out Of All Six Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Classes

Image: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

The Tyranids and Thousand Sons are dangerous armies to fight, but fortunately, the Emperor has the backing of the Space Marines to help keep humanity safe. While playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in Operations mode and PvP, you can pick from six different classes. This guide will detail everything you need to know about picking the right classes when fighting the Tyranids and the heretics that are the Thousand Sons. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

11 Things To Know Before Playing Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Image: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Serving The Emperor in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 can initially be a bit daunting. The game throws a lot at you, especially when you’re fighting the horde army, or going toe-to-toe with Heretics in PvP. Here are 11 tips you should know before signing up to become a Space Marine. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

Space Marine 2’s Roadmap Promises New Maps, Missions, And More

Screenshot: Saber Interactive

Space Marine 2 is shaping up to quietly be one of the coolest games of 2024 and possibly the best Warhammer 40K game in some time. Ahead of its launch next month, developer Saber Interactive revealed a roadmap promising new weapons, maps, and more at no additional cost. — Zack Zwiezen

