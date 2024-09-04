Where To Find Miriam’s Vanishing Sorcery In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Miriam’s Vanishing is a Sorcery that can only be found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This spell allows you to teleport in any direction you’re holding, giving you a new way to move around the battlefield and get the drop on your enemies. This makes it a fun spell to use in PVP, especially, so you won’t want to miss your chance to get it.

Here’s what you need to know about Miriam’s Vanishing and where to find it.

Miriam’s Vanishing stats and features

The Miriam’s Vanishing Sorcery takes one Memory Slot, costs 9 FP per use, and requires 26 Intelligence to cast.

This Sorcery will cloak you in a glintstone haze and then teleport you a short distance in whichever direction you’re holding. If you’ve played mage-like classes in other games, you’ll recognize this as a traditional “Blink” spell. Just keep in mind, however, that you will stay in place if you’re not holding a directional input when casting the Sorcery.

Miriam’s Vanishing item description

Miriam’s Vanishing’s item description reads:

Sorcery of a preceptor who served the Carian royal family. Used to conceal oneself in a glintstone haze, reappearing after a few seconds have passed. Directional inputs determine where one will reappear. The curator of the study hall was such a master of this sorcery that it now bears her name.

Where to find Miriam’s Vanishing

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

You can purchase Miriam’s Vanishing from Count Ymir for 10,000 Runes. Count Ymir is found at the Cathedral of Manus Meyr in Scadu Altus.

You can find the Cathedral of Manu Meyr by heading east of Bonny Village, north through the forest, and then south to the large cathedral. Alternatively, if you’ve already found the Cathedral of Manus Meyr previously, you can simply fast travel there to speak to Count Ymir and purchase Miriam’s Vanishing.

Be aware that if you’ve progressed Count Ymir’s questline and defeated him in battle, you’ll need to give Ymir’s Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks back at Roundtable Hold to obtain this Sorcery.

.