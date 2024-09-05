Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Beloved Stardust Talisman

The Beloved Stardust Talisman is only found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This can be an exciting accessory for Sorcery builds, as it will shorten your cast time significantly. However, it comes at a cost that you’ll want to consider before equipping it to your character.

Here’s what you need to know about the Beloved Stardust Talisman and where to find it.

Beloved Stardust Talisman stats and features

The Beloved Stardust Talisman has a weight of 1.3.

This Talisman will greatly boost your casting speed, allowing you to fire off spells at a rapid pace in combat. However, it also decreases your damage absorption by 30 percent, meaning you’ll take more damage if you get hit. This makes it a fantastic option for glass cannon builds, but it’s less recommended for someone who may need to tank hits.

Beloved Stardust Talisman item description

The Beloved Stardust Talisman’s item description reads:

A talisman depicting a wizened hand gently gripping a glintstone. Shortens casting speed for sorcery and incantations by the utmost, but increases damage taken. Count Ymir was known for his recitations. One need only envision the romance of the stars above with adoration for stardust in one’s heart to become a great sorcerer. Do so, and you will know love.

Where to find the Beloved Stardust Talisman

You will receive the Beloved Stardust Talisman from Count Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Meyr in Scadu Altus after completing the first step of his side quest.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Speak to Count Ymir to receive the Ruins Map and Hole-Laden Necklace. You’ll need to take this necklace to the Finger Ruins of Rhia located in the southern part of the Southern Shore region.

From the Finger Ruins of Rhia Site of Grace, head into the ruins and reach the massive bell surrounded by fingers. Interact with this to receive a Crimson Seed Talisman +1 (also useful!), then return to Count Ymir.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Upon speaking with Count Ymir again, he’ll provide you with another Ruins Map alongside your sought-after Beloved Stardust Talisman. Simply equip it to your character when you’re ready to start blasting foes with rapid-fire spells.

