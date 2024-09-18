Where To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Heaviest Outfit, The Solitude Armor

The Solitude Armor Set in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is a hulking armor that not only looks cool but also provides you with some of the best damage negation around. This makes it an incredible choice for tanky builds looking to make the most of any excess equip load at their disposal. If that sounds like something your character can handle, don’t miss out on this set.

Here’s what you need to know about the Solitude Armor Set and where to find it.

Solitude Armor Set stats and features

The Solitude Armor Set has a total weight of 57.1 when all pieces are equipped.

The extremely high equip weight of this armor makes it one of the heaviest added in the DLC, but that also means you’re receiving some of the best damage negation you’ll find as well. Wearing all four pieces of this armor will net you enough protection to tank multiple additional hits from the game’s toughest enemies, so if you have equip load available to make it work, it’s a fantastic choice—especially when facing off against deadly bosses.

Where to find the Solitude Armor Set

You can find the Solitude Armor Set by defeating the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum in Gravesite Plain. Due to the proximity of this location to your starting position in the DLC, it can be reached within minutes of entering the expansion. However, due to the challenging nature of the fight, it may be best tackled after finding a few Scadutree Fragments.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Entering the Western Nameless Mausoleum will immediately pair you in battle with the beknighted fellow. If you’re struggling to best this tough foe, check out our guide for how to beat the Blackgaol Knight.

When the Blackgaol Knight falls, you’ll earn the Solitude Armor Set, which comprises the Helm of Solitude, Armor of Solitude, Gauntlets of Solitude, and Greaves of Solitude. You’ll also net yourself the Greatsword of Solitude as an additional reward.

Sweet, slap that gear on and see if you can drag yourself anywhere else.

