You Can Complete Astro Bot In About 8 Hours, But It Has So Much More To Offer

If you’re looking to dive into the adorable platformer Astro Bot, and weighing up its price, you’ll likely be wondering how long it’ll last you, and what type of fun it offers. From vibrant colorful levels to hundreds of collectibles, there’s a ton of content in this charming little title.

How long is Astro Bot?

Those looking to play Astro Bot without collecting all of the optional bots or finding all of the hidden puzzle pieces can likely beat the main campaign in around 8 hours. But choosing not to find all of these extra collectibles will stop you from revealing all of the secret levels and mean you miss out on a bunch of extra content.

If you want to collect everything in Astro Bot and complete its fun trophy list, you’ll be looking at closer to 12 to 15 hours, depending on how much trouble you have with its most challenging levels.

How many levels are there in Astro Bot?

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

There are a whopping 80 levels in Astro Bot across six galaxies. However, it’s important to note that they’re not all full-blown levels in the traditional sense—various smaller challenge levels breaking up the larger, more sizable planets. But despite their size, the challenge levels live up to that description, providing some of the game’s most difficult gauntlets and combat encounters. There’s something here for even the most seasoned platformer fans.

Can you customize Astro?

Yes, you can customize how Astro looks! After collecting enough puzzle pieces, you’ll unlock a place in the game’s hub where you can change your outfit to look like various PlayStation icons. We won’t spoil them all here, but rest assured there’s likely to be one of your favorites included!

Does Astro Bot have New Game Plus?

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Astro Bot does not have a NG+ mode at this time. That being said, you can replay levels as many times as you’d like, or you can start a new save file to experience the adventure all over again. And when there are so many hidden secrets, it’s worth returning.

What is Astro Bot’s trophy list like?

Trophy hunters will be excited to hear that Astro Bot’s trophy list is both manageable and fun to complete. There are no difficulty settings, but you will need to fully complete the game by finding every bot, puzzle piece, and secret exit. You’ll also need to complete a variety of random tasks in the game’s hub, usually requiring you to interact with specific characters (such as Kratos or Crash Bandicoot) in humorous ways. It’s all very fun and whimsical, making for an enjoyable path to its lovely Platinum trophy.

So take your time! This isn’t a race, it’s a whimsical place of exploration and surprises. There’s a bunch of secrets to find, secret exits hidden all over, and puzzle pieces to hunt that unlock extras. Have fun!

.