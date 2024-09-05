You Can Finally Unlock The Doom Skin In Fortnite

If you purchased the Chapter 5, Season 4 battle pass, you can now unlock the Doom skin. But you’ll need to complete a series of quests before you can rock it around the island. Read on to learn every detail you’ll need to know about unlocking the elusive Doom skin.

Page 1

The strongest metals are forged in the hottest flames – Loading screen

No unseen defense can stand against my power – Doom’s Cloak (Back Bling)

No man, monster, or monument may stand before Doom. – Weapon Wrap

4… I am not overly fond of the number. – The Doomblade (Pickaxe)

Her shadow is my place of peace in this world of torment – Fist of Doom (Glider)

Stark thinks himself a genius investor. I beg to differ. – Doom (skin)

Page 2

This chest is now property of Latveria – Pandora Doomblade

Insolence must be punished – Latverian Monarch Decor

There is triumph, even in torment – Doom’s Pandora Cloak (Back Bling)

Doom masters all that lies before – Pandora’s Fist Of Doom

Defend Latveria. At all costs. – Doom’s Domain (Emote)

Success of the strong demands sacrifice of the weak – Pandora’s Armor Doom (Skin)

On the next two pages, we break down each of these stages.

Page 1 Quests

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The strongest metals are forged in the hottest flames

To complete this quest, you’ll need to take some fire damage. This is easily done by landing on the mini-island on the northmost side and starting the campfire. As soon as the fire starts stand in the flame, and you’ll be done.

No unseen defense can stand against my power

For this quest, we recommend landing at one of the Marvel-themed areas with a boss. When you get there, begin shooting the AIs. After you crack five of their shields, you’ll finish this quest.

No man, monster, or monument may stand before Doom

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is another quest you can complete by naturally playing the game. All you need to do for this is hit 51 rocks or structures. If you’re looking to finish this fast, we suggest landing at Restored Reels because most of the buildings there are made of stone.

4… I am not overly fond of the number

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll be tasked with inflicting a total of 200 damage to opponents that are beyond 44 meters away from you. This can be a bit challenging, but we once again recommend going to one of the Marvel-themed areas with a boss and shooting the AIs. Just make sure there is some good distance between you and them.

Her shadow is my place of peace in this world of torment

This is straightforward. You only need to reach the statue near Rebel’s Roost and crouch. Once you pay your respects, you’ll complete this portion of the quest.

Stark thinks himself a genius investor. I beg to differ

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll need to collect all of War Machine’s weapons and gear, and drop them. These can be a bit challenging to obtain. We suggest landing either at Restored Reels or Rebel’s Roost. The reason is that these areas always spawn Avenger chests, increasing the odds of finding the gear you need. Oh, and then pick it all back up again as it’s super-useful.

Page 2 Quests



Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This chest is now property of Latveria

For this quest, you’ll need to open five rare chests. These commonly spawn in named areas, especially if they’re highlighted gold. You’ll know you found one when you spot a giant blue chest. After you open five, you’ll complete this quest.

Insolence must be punished

This quest is easier said than done. For this, we recommend playing with friends because you’ll need to kill either the Doombot or someone carrying the Arcane Gauntlets. Once you’ve obtained them, you’ll need to be smart and use them wisely in combat because they’re not the best weapons. To complete this quest, you must hit four players with Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets.

There is triumph, even in torment

This is another quest that may take a little while to complete. What you need to do is place first or second in a match. Depending on how sweaty your lobbies are, this may take a while to complete.

Doom masters all that lies before

Here you’ll need to pick up Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from a fallen enemy. It’s important to mention that you don’t need to be the one that kills them. The quest will be completed as long as another dead player has them before you.

Defend Latveria. At all costs

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll be tasked with killing ten players in any of the Doom-themed areas on the map. We recommend landing at either Doom Castle or Doomstadt because those are the two most popular areas out of the three.

Success of the strong demands sacrifice of the weak

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest is fairly easy to complete. All you have to do is defeat five AIs in any of the Marvel-themed areas or dig sites. Once you’ve done that, you’ll finish the quest.

Congratulations, you’ve just unlocked both Doom skins! Now go terrorize the island and have fun.

