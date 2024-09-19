You Can Wear The Armor Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Final Boss, But You Have To Beat Him First

The Young Lion’s Armor Set is exclusive to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It’s the armor worn by Radahn in the DLC’s final showdown, and it’s no doubt one of the coolest and most unique sets in the game. With good damage negation at a fairly reasonable weight cost, this might be one to keep an eye on for builds that prioritize both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Here’s what you need to know about the Young Lion’s Armor Set and where to find it.

Young Lion’s Armor Set stats and features

The Young Lion’s Armor has a weight of 35.7 when all pieces are equipped.

This armor provides solid damage negation without being as heavy as similar sets. If you have the equip load to make it work without sacrificing a medium roll, this can be an incredible choice to maximize both your offense and defense (and look cool while doing it).

Where to find the Young Lion’s Armor Set

You can purchase the Young Lion’s Armor Set from Enia at Roundtable Hold, but only after defeating the DLC’s final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, who is almost guaranteed to test your mettle in ways no boss has previously. (Click on the link below for our meticulous guide on how to beat him.)

If you’re struggling, rest assured you’re not the only one, and keep working at it. With enough patience and practice, Radahn will eventually fall, unlocking his armor for purchase back at Roundtable Hold.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Make your way back to Roundtable Hold and speak to Enia. Select the “Receive equipment of champions” option, then scroll down and purchase the four pieces of the Young Lion’s armor, which includes the Young Lion’s Helm, Young Lion’s Armor, Young Lion’s Gauntlets, and Young Lion’s Greaves. Equip this slick armor when you’re prepared to cosplay as one of the hardest video game bosses in recent memory.