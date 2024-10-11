11 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods To Give You New Ways To Play

Fans have been modding Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 for over a year now, but the developer added official mod support in the game’s seventh big patch. This means the BG3 mod scene should be able to alter the game more easily and with reliable tools, and players can install mods without worrying about them frying their computers and consoles.

And though the seventh patch came out on September 5 for PC, there are already hundreds of mods on Baldur’s Gate 3’s website. If you’re overwhelmed, here are a handful of mods that will give you new ways to play the already-expansive RPG. Do keep in mind that some mods are not yet compatible across all platforms, so check for availability depending on what system you’re playing on.

ImpUI



Image: Larian Studios / Djmr

One mod that you’ll find as a requirement for a handful of others is the ImpUI mod. This broadly fine-tunes the UI to be less cluttered and mod-friendly, which is why seemingly unrelated mods require it to install. So it’s a good place to start if you’re looking into adding any other mods.

Adjustable Party Limit

Image: Larian Studios / PixellBytes

By default, Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer supports only four players since that’s the typical party size. However, Dungeons & Dragons has no such party limit, so why should a multiplayer session of Baldur’s Gate 3? The Adjustable Party Limit mod allows you to play with up to 16 players in multiplayer, as long as you all have the mod installed. That’s a lot of fireballs to lunge at a group of enemies clustered together.

All Camp Clothes and Dyes

Image: Larian Studios / KatLix

It should not take you dozens of hours to be able to serve and slay. You should not be stuck with the most basic camp outfits and styles until you reach Baldur’s Gate in the final act. So why not have access to all the clothes and dyes right at the start? The All Camp Clothes and Dyes basically gives you every set of casual clothes and the dyes to make them whatever color you’d like right at the beginning of the game. Once the mod is installed, you’ll find four containers at your camp that include all the camp clothes, origin clothes, underwear, shoes, and every dye you’ll find in the game.

Get that weight off your shoulders

Image: Larian Studios / Curious_George

Baldur’s Gate 3’s inventory management includes minding how much weight you carry so you don’t get encumbered. This will make your movement slow, and you need to move fast so you get that tadpole out of your head. There are a handful of mods that help lighten the load by making things like gold and consumables not count toward your inventory weight.

New classes and subclasses

Image: Larian Studios / Xhevo

Some of the most impactful mods you’ll find are new classes, which fundamentally change how you’ll spend the next hundred hours in Faerûn. If you haven’t found a class you jive with or are looking for a new way to play Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several mods for new classes to sift through. Some of them include The psionics-using Mystic (and an expansion for it), HP-siphoning Blood Mage, as well as the Artificer, Witch, and plenty more. You can also find a handful of subclasses like the Bladesinger or Hexblade.

New races

Image: Larian Studios / Gonzalo_Marcos

Another way to fundamentally change your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience is to play as races not included in the base game. You can find a few one-off mods for races such as the aquatic Kuo-Toa raceand the fey Nymphs, or you can grab mods that include several new races so you can try out even more.

Make your camp your harem

Image: Larian Studios / macrochiroptera

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a few opportunities to engage in some good ol’ polyamory. Since every character is romanceable by any variation of the player, anyone can enter a polyamorous relationship if they so choose. But if you want to take that freedom a step further and smooch and sleep with whoever you like, there’s a mod for that, too.

Face card never declined

Image: Larian Studios / ShaneH147

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a pretty expansive character creator, but more options is never a bad thing, so there are mods for new faces and old ones that weren’t originally available to the player. It’s not quite an expansive, slider-driven character creator that lets you adjust the tiniest details, but it at least is a few more options than the base game.

Why should Astarion be the only one who sucks blood?

Image: Larian Studios

“I know what you are.”

“Say it. Out loud.”

“A Baldur’s Gate 3 modder.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has its token vampire in Astarion, but if you think the whole blood-sucking schtick seems fun and cool to you, it’s possible to make yourself a vampire through the magic of mods. Doing so will require you to adjust your playstyle, as you’ll no longer receive healing through most spells. Now you’ll get your health replenished by sucking the blood of your enemies. Happy hunting.

Some mods should exist in real-life

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Scratch, the sweet as fuck dog companion who you can have stay at your camp, can die if you make the wrong choices. Now you can make him immortal thanks to mods. You’re welcome.

If you want to really change the way you play…

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Baldur’s Gate 3’s tactical combat can be stressful because it has so many moving parts. But if you’re a real pro gamer and want to manage all of that with no pausing between action, there’s a real-time combat mod for Mystra’s strongest soldiers. That shit looks stressful as hell. Y’all have fun, though.