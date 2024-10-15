15 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Space Marine 2 Multiplayer

Jumping into Space Marine 2 multiplayer can be a bit of a shock. You’re no longer the unstoppable killing machine that you play as in the main campaign! Instead, you’re thrown into lobbies with people of all skills, and half the battle is finding the best loadout and class that works for you. To make it all a far smoother experience, here are 15 essential tips that’ll either make the Emperor proud, or incredibly worried if you’re playing as a Chaos Marine.

Teamwork makes the schemes work

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Just like in the main story, you’ll never want to be out on your own. Since two of the three main modes are objective-based, you’re likely to run into multiple enemies simultaneously. The last thing you want to happen is to die as soon as you pull up. To combat this, always stay with your friends and push up together. This will increase your chances of surviving the bigger fights throughout the game.

Spawns reset

One thing that’s fun about Space Marine 2 multiplayer is that it has old-school spawns—that means both teams will spawn on opposite ends of the current map. If you ever get spawn trapped, don’t worry, because as the game continues spawns will gradually reset to help combat this. But if you are the one spawn camping, keep this in mind, too.

Look up more

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Always take the time to look up while fighting. Because more times than not, you’ll find an Assault class up in the air, building up the strength to kill you. If they land, they’ll inflict enough damage to turn the tide of that battle.

Melee damage cuts through shields

One of the things that makes melee attacks so dangerous is that they ignore shields altogether. The second you’re hit with one, your HP will automatically be affected by this, and your shields will remain the same (unless you’re being shot at, too).

Find ammo boxes

Once you spawn in, you won’t be able to pick up ammo from fallen players. But it’s not all doom and gloom, because every map has ammo boxes scattered around. These won’t completely refill your ammo, but they’ll give you enough to get back into the fight.

You only get one grenade

Each time you spawn, you can only have one grenade at a time. So, if you plan on using it, make sure it’s worth it—you won’t be getting another one until you spawn back.

Spam your abilities

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

In most online games, when shooters have special abilities, you need to be smart when using them. But that is not the case when it comes to Space Marine 2. You will be fully charged and ready to go the second you spawn in, to the point where you’re encouraged to run into battle with your ability activated—that’ll definitely help give you the upper hand.

It’s okay to give up ground

Now and then, you may find yourself stuck when trying to capture the objective, because the enemy team is holding it down. If that’s the case, giving up the objective is sometimes okay—this will give you and your team plenty of time to get to the next zone without much of a fight.

Be open to changing classes mid-game

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Sometimes, you’ll find yourself in a game and make no progress. If you find yourself dying repeatedly, it’s probably a sign that you should change classes and try something new. Your current class just isn’t working right now.

Bulwark shields absorb a lot of damage

Bulwarks are extremely useful because, on top of being able to heal up teammates, their shields can absorb almost anything thrown at them, including grenades. This is great, especially if you’re trying to capture a zone. You can have them run up the field and take all the damage.

Learn melee combos

It’s crucial to take the time to learn the melee combos. If you and another enemy are going blow for blow, and you’re spamming basic attacks, they’ll win that fight every time. If you’re unsure of how to perform a combo, pause the game (not mid-fight, obviously!), and you’ll be shown which buttons you need to press.

Vanguard ziplines can be used to travel

The Vanguard zip attack can also be used to travel across the map. If you find yourself on the verge, you can easily escape with the zipline, and on top of that, it can also be used to reach harder places that you couldn’t get to otherwise.

Assault classes should never be on the ground

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

The Assault class has the quickest rechargeability rate out of all of them. This makes sense because their class is built around making aerial attacks. With that in mind, when playing Assault, you should rarely be on the ground, because you’ll have a low amount of armor and no useful skills.

Use the camera to your advantage

Use the camera angles to your advantage! Aiming the camera correctly allows you to look over certain areas without exposing yourself to the enemy. (No, not like that. Grow up.) It gives you the edge. (Stop it.)

Armed with this information, you should start to get the upper hand when playing Space Marine 2 multiplayer. If you’re jumping into the game for the first time, make sure to check out our guide detailing 11 tips we wish we knew before playing the game.