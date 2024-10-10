2024’s Most Slept-On RPG Is A Steal Right Now On PC and PlayStation

Fans of role-playing games have been eating well in 2024. There’ve been big hitters like Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the fantastic Metaphor: ReFantazio. Combined, they offer hundreds of hours of incredible gaming. So how about I just throw another massive RPG on the pile for you to play that you probably missed? Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which released way back in February, is a fantastic action RPG set in a gorgeous world that’s definitely worth experiencing, especially since it’s 40 percent off on PC and PlayStation until October 23.

For the uninitiated, Relink is a full-fledged RPG set in the world of the mobile gacha game Granblue Fantasy. That means a lot of the characters and lore from the mobile title carry over to Relink to continue their stories. That connection needn’t be a deal-breaker for those who have no experience with the mobile game, however, as in all honesty Relink’s story is hardly its best quality. There are some compelling tales you can uncover in side quests, but Relink’s best aspects are its fantastic combat and the environments you’ll explore.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Launch Trailer

Most of Relink consists of missions in which your hero and three other adventurers battle their way through hordes of enemies until you reach a boss. Like in its predecessor, you have a lot of potential party members to choose from, and team composition is both the most important part of the game, and also the most fun. That’s because you can mix and match to your heart’s content, finding the perfect play style and party that works best for you. Combat is real-time and can play out quite differently depending on your characters’ attributes. There are magic wielders, good old-fashioned guys with swords, and more, and combat requires you to use their assortment of abilities to chain together attacks while also timing blocks and dodges to avoid damage. Battles can get pretty exciting as you use everything in your arsenal and have to really think about what you’re doing. Your party members will act on their own, but you’ll be shocked by how well they’ll support you, which is one of Relink’s greatest accomplishments.

To add a cherry on top, long-time Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uemetsu did a lot of music for the original gacha game and those tracks constantly appear in Relink. If you’re a longtime fan of his work at Square Enix, you’ll immediately recognize the distinctive flair of his tracks when you hear them in Relink, and they really help make the game feel like the charming RPG it is. If somehow you have the time in your life for another massive RPG, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to grab Relink for $US35.99 on PC and PlayStation while the deal lasts.

.