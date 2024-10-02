2024’s Terrific Suikoden Spiritual Successor Is A Bargain Right Now

The Suikoden series of role-playing games may be defunct, but for its devoted fans, it remains a cherished example of the genre at its best. People love these games! Which they are absolutely correct to do. Suikoden games—especially the first two in the series—feature fantastic stories of political intrigue filled with a huge cast of compelling characters. But the last mainline entry was released in 2006, and they just don’t make them like they used to. Except this year, someone did. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the modern Suikoden game fans have been waiting for, and now that it’s on sale, it’s the perfect time to pick it up.

The two core pillars of the Suikoden series that made fans fall in love with it in the first place are the political narratives and the extensive casts of collectible party members. Eiyuden checks both those boxes and more. That’s no surprise, with Suikoden series creator Yoshitaka Murayama leading development on the title. As Murayama’s last game before his tragic passing only months before its release, it’s a stunning showcase of how the games of the past can be recreated today and still rock just as hard.

Like the Suikoden games that inspired it, Eiyuden puts you in the shoes of a new recruit in the military of a large nation. Soon enough your fresh-faced hero falls into a story of war, betrayal, honor, and friendship. In many ways the narrative can be seen as tropey and too familiar, but at the end of the day the RPG pulls off its fantasy story with extreme skill. You might have played games with stories like this, but none of them have writing that’s as consistently sharp over the course of dozens of hours. That includes the writing for every collectible hero, of which—as the name suggests—there are over a hundred. Searching out every character and then continuing to interact with them throughout your playthrough helps tease out so many complexities to these individuals, while also adding context and meaning to the larger-scale conflicts you’re engaged in.

Actually playing the game feels great, too. The turn-based six-person party combat feels fast and dangerous, with the sheer number of potential party members and different permutations allowing for some truly amazing team compositions that are a joy to discover. Beyond the typical encounters, there are also large-scale strategy sections that put you in control of an army. These are contrasted with one-on-one duels that feel filled with tension at the prospect of a wrong choice during combat that could lead to game over. That scale, both epic and intimate, is a recurring element of Eiyuden that helps make it memorable and set it apart from its peers. Perhaps that is best exemplified by the ability to run a castle, manage its inhabitants, build it up, and have your efforts impact the rest of the game. Some of Eiyuden can feel old-school but that’s often what makes it so special. Right now, the RPG is 35 percent off on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, a worthwhile price of entry for one of the best RPGs of 2024.

