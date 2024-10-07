Alien: Isolation Sequel Announced, Is In ‘Early Development’

On Monday, Sega and Creative Assembly announced that after a decade of fans asking and pleading for an Alien: Isolation sequel, it’s actually happening. However, it’ll still probably be at least a year or two before we’ll see the highly anticipated horror game.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Alien: Isolation, the game’s creative director Al Hope posted a message celebrating the milestone and the game’s community. And in the posted message, he also finally confirmed the news players have been waiting for since 2014: Alien: Isolation 2 (or whatever the sequel will officially be called) is happening and in early development.

“ Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development,” announced Hope. “We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready. Once again, thank you.”

And…that’s all that Hope had to say about the upcoming Alien: Isolation sequel. So we don’t really know much about what the new game will be about, when it will be set, or how it will be connected to the original Isolation and its creepy first-person cat-and-mouse action. The original game famously had the Xenomorph hunting you throughout the game, tracking you as you hid in lockers and ran for your life. I assume this new sequel will have a similar core gameplay element, but will be bigger and possibly even scarier than last time.

Technically, Alien: Isolation did get a sequel of sorts in 2019 in the form of Alien: Blackout. That point-and-click horror game followed the main character from Isolation, Amanda Ripley, as she survived another encounter with a Xenomorph. In October 2023, the game was shut down and removed from mobile stores.

No word if Blackout is canon to this new sequel, but either way, I’m happy that we are finally getting a proper follow-up to one of the best horror games ever made.

