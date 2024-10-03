All The Biggest Diablo IV Changes Revealed Ahead Of Vessel Of Hatred And Season 6

The next chapter in Diablo IV’s post-launch journey is almost here and it’s once again going to be turning a lot of the action-RPG on its head. A bevy of changes coming to all players as part of the Season 6 update will also be met by a ton of new content from the simultaneous Vessel of Hatred expansion. Blizzard finally outlined everything players can expect from Diablo IV 2.0.

Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 are both set to go live at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 7. While the expansion’s campaign, new Spiritborn class, Nahantu region, Kurast Undercity time-attack dungeon, and more were all revealed previously, the game-wide changes coming to all Diablo IV players with the arrival of Season 6 were detailed in a livestream this week, followed by a full list of the Hatred Rising season patch notes.

Highlights include Realmwalkers, enormous creatures with evil eye portals on their backs, which can now be found roaming the countryside. Once killed, they leave behind portals players can enter to discover new dangers and riches in Seething Realm dungeons. The creatures drop alongside a new Creeping Hatred quest that revolves around teaming up with the Zakarum Remnants, a brooding band of ennui-inflicted religious warriors who, when you encounter them, are in disarray.

More importantly, Diablo IV’s underlying leveling system and character progression are getting massive overhauls. Paragon and character levels are getting split, with Paragon levels—the post-game upgrade system—now being shared across all characters in either the eternal or seasonal realms. After level 60, players will start earning Paragon levels that unlock Paragon nodes. At the end of a season, all Paragon experience will be added to a player’s Eternal Realm progression.

World Tiers are also getting swapped out with standard difficulties to try and streamline the level of challenge players encounter in the game. World Tier I, II, III, and IV are now Normal, Hard, Expert, and Pentiment. Enemies no longer have levels and will just scale to the difficulty, granting more experience, gold, and better loot the harder the difficulty setting. A new Paragon board has been added for each character as well, and the Pit has received a big rework to make it less grindy and more rewarding.

There’s a ton more. Every character is getting one new skill and five additional passive abilities. The wardrobe can now be accessed from the character menu. A party finder now makes it way easier to link up with players who want to do similar activities and play with other people, which is clearly how so much of Diablo IV is intended to be played. The pros and cons of all of these changes will start to become apparent in the weeks ahead, but for now it should make the experience of playing a new seasonal character feel fresh all over again.

Here’s the full patch notes for Diablo IV update 2.0.1 and 2.0.2: