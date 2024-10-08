Amazon’s Hit MMO Throne And Liberty Is Weirdly Stingy With…Salt?

Cooking is a vital part of Throne and Liberty, so you’ll want to be sure you’re keeping up to date on your culinary skills. This is because various foods you make can grant extremely beneficial buffs for a limited time, that will aid you in both PVE and PVP. This is especially as you reach endgame content, where every little boost helps. Thing is, good food needs flavor, and T&L makes finding salt strangely difficult.

Though cooking itself is an easy process in the game, getting together all of the ingredients you need for various meals can be a daunting task—many can’t be purchased and must be obtained through specific means. One of the most important of these ingredients you’ll need is salt, and it’s not particularly easy to come by if you don’t know how. Let’s fix that.

How to find salt in Throne and Liberty

There are three main ways to obtain Salt, and if you intend to level up your cooking skills and be the best chef you can be, I recommend that you make the most of all three sources. Let’s get some sodium in your life.

1) Via Amitoi Expeditions

Throne and Liberty has collectible pets called Amitoi, and they do more than sit there and look pretty—you can send them off on quests to gather resources. You should always have Amitoi Expeditions going, whether you’re looking for salt or not, but when you are in need you should make sure you’re sending your little friends on expeditions that offer this ingredient.

One such expedition is Urstella Fields, which can net you up to eight Salt per run. Send your Amitoi on this expedition and check back as soon as possible, so you can keep them out farming for more. Every moment you don’t have an Amitoi Expedition going is a moment you’re not getting Salt, dammit.

Screenshot: NCSoft / Kotaku

2) Slaying certain enemies

Many enemies in the world can drop Salt, but you may be surprised at how rare it can be. While there are various spots you could farm for the ingredient, your best option is almost certainly Windhill Shores.

All the enemies on this sandy beach can hook you up with Salt, and since they’re relatively easy to kill, you should be able to round them up in packs and AOE them down once you get your build powered up.

Keep farming the Large Stone Crabs, Chestaceans, Hermit Lobsters, and Megalobsters until you’ve had enough of this method, then go check on those Amitoi Expeditions.

3) The Battle Pass

By completing tiers in the Battle Pass, you’ll earn yourself plenty of Star Crystals. You can use these to purchase a number of different items in Zenus’s Star Shop, but the one you’re after here is obviously Salt.

Luckily, you can buy ‘Salt x10’ for only five Star Crystals in this shop, so if you’re in need of some right away and don’t have the time or patience for grinding, this can be a very efficient method of obtaining it.

However, just bear in mind that you’re potentially passing up even more valuable items by using this limited currency for a cooking ingredient. But then again, if you’ve ever had mashed potatoes with no seasoning, then you know how important it actually is. Do with that information what you will.

When you’re done working unnecessarily hard to stock up on one of the world’s most basic ingredients (like, making it such a process to get some salt is kind of stupid, right?), be sure to check out our best weapon combos guide to see if you can find a duo of weapons that suit you.