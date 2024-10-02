Black Myth: Wukong’s Most Bizarre Mod Turns It Into A First-Person Shooter

There are tons of mods for Black Myth: Wukong, from ones that make the action game’s parry window a little more forgiving to others that turn the main character into Goku. But I was not prepared for just how absurd and unhinged the hit 2024 game looks as a Wolfenstein-style first-person shooter.

Why would anyone mod guns into the Chinese mythology-inspired fantasy game? I have no idea. But they did and the results are wild. Videos showing the King Monkey with an assault rifle have been making the rounds on the game’s subreddit and appear to be the work of a player posting on the Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili.

Gif: Game Science / Bilibili / f布布u

The mod appears to have grown out of an effort to explore what it would be like to play the third-person game in a first-person view. The modder describes the results of that endeavor as immersive and challenging, according to a Google translation of one of the video titles. But eventually the project became about turning Wukong into a full-blown FPS, with enemies getting taken out from afar before they can ever pose a threat. I have zero desire to play Black Myth: Wukong this way, but it does make interested to see Game Science maybe take a crack at making a shooter campaign in the future.

In the meantime, the studio is reportedly working on DLC for the existing game that could arrive as early as the start of 2025. Xbox owners are also still waiting for the game to eventually make its way to Microsoft’s console. Since it launched a couple of months ago, Black Myth: Wukong is still effectively a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5.