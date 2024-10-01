Check Out Our Favorite Cosplay From Colossalcon 2024

The concept of Colassalcon immediately sold me at “swimsuit Comic-Con,” and it had me for life after I got a look at all the incredible cosplay at the event. The Texas-based con took place this August, spread out across three days at the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock. As such, most of the costumes on display were swimsuit-adjacent or beach-themed, offering up everything from Beetlejuice in a Hawaiian shirt to a shirtless medieval Mandalorian.
Not every attendee was in swimwear, however. We got some really impressive, traditional cosplay of iconic Overwatch characters,a Resident Evil baddie, and a Jedi Jesus. There was a rather, um, sexy take on Alien, a needy streamer, and more.
As always, we got all these beautiful images of these beautiful people from MineralBlu, our official cosplay photographer. We’ve dropped his video featuring even more con looks below, but scroll through to see our absolute faves of the long weekend, and try to hold onto summer for a little bit longer.
Yoko Littner, Gurren Lagann
Medieval Mandalorians, Star Wars
Kangel, Needy Streamer Overload
Fencer, Earth Defense Force
Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Shogun, Genshin Impact
Xenomorph and Ripley, Alien
Tier Harribel, Bleach
Ramattra, Overwatch 2
Velvet and Veneer, Trolls
Viper, Valorant
Kiriko, Overwatch 2
Rogue, X-Men
Makima and Power, Chainsaw Man
Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice
Messmer and Melina, Elden Ring
Jedi Jesus
Final Fantasy XIV
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply