Check Out Our Favorite Cosplay From Colossalcon 2024

The concept of Colassalcon immediately sold me at “swimsuit Comic-Con,” and it had me for life after I got a look at all the incredible cosplay at the event. The Texas-based con took place this August, spread out across three days at the Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock. As such, most of the costumes on display were swimsuit-adjacent or beach-themed, offering up everything from Beetlejuice in a Hawaiian shirt to a shirtless medieval Mandalorian.

Not every attendee was in swimwear, however. We got some really impressive, traditional cosplay of iconic Overwatch characters,a Resident Evil baddie, and a Jedi Jesus. There was a rather, um, sexy take on Alien, a needy streamer, and more.

As always, we got all these beautiful images of these beautiful people from MineralBlu, our official cosplay photographer. We’ve dropped his video featuring even more con looks below, but scroll through to see our absolute faves of the long weekend, and try to hold onto summer for a little bit longer.

Yoko Littner, Gurren Lagann

Photo: Mineralblu

Medieval Mandalorians, Star Wars

Photo: Mineralblu

Kangel, Needy Streamer Overload

Photo: Mineralblu

Fencer, Earth Defense Force

Photo: Mineralblu

Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Photo: Mineralblu

Shogun, Genshin Impact

Photo: Mineralblu

Xenomorph and Ripley, Alien

Photo: Mineralblu

Tier Harribel, Bleach

Photo: Mineralblu

Ramattra, Overwatch 2

Photo: Mineralblu

Velvet and Veneer, Trolls

Photo: Mineralblu

Viper, Valorant

Photo: Mineralblu

Kiriko, Overwatch 2

Photo: Mineralblu

Makima and Power, Chainsaw Man

Photo: Mineralblu

Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice

Photo: Mineralblu

Messmer and Melina, Elden Ring

Photo: Mineralblu

Jedi Jesus

Photo: Mineralblu

Final Fantasy XIV

Photo: Mineralblu