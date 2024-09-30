Check Out This Sick $1700 Death Stranding 2 Jacket You’ll Never Get

If you thought legendary game director Hideo Kojima would just give us a no-nonsense look at the upcoming Death Stranding 2 at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, you were wrong. Sure, during the weekend we got a chance to see the upcoming sequel’s impressive photo mode, modeled by the Hollywood actors who Kojima has scanned and placed into the highly anticipated game. But we didn’t just get that: we also got a chance to look at (and definitely not buy) an incredible Death Stranding 2: On The Beach jacket collaboration between Kojima Productions and high-end outerwear company Acronym.

ACRONYM x DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH collab jacket ACRONYM J91-WSDB

Is on sale now on the below website:https://t.co/immHLBXsDG *We do not plan to sell this item on the global KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS STORE.#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/1yAT7nlxqv — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

I say “definitely not buy” because the entire collection sold out within minutes of its announcement (which came midday Sunday), and also because you are very likely not to be the kind of person who would spend more than $US1,700 on a jacket. (However, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that Acronym is like the Cadillac of drippy outerwear.) The jacket, known as the J91-WSDB, is modular, which means it can be modified (it’s got a removable hood and a strap that allows you to take it off and carry it like a bag) , so you’re getting a few jackets for the price of one very expensive one. The jacket is also shown being worn under and over different Acronym designs, like a spiked outer layer and a sheer paneled bodysuit. Kojima is the model in some of these pictures, which is such a G move.

The jacket comes in black with orange details or orange with black details, and there are several nods to Death Stranding hidden in the admittedly very cool design. There’s “DOOMS only” text written in low-profile font near the wrist of one of the sleeves, a massive Drawbridge logo (the company Sam Porter Bridges will work for in the sequel), and what looks to be a little cryptobiote keychain hanging off one of the straps.

Both colorways sold out not too long after they were announced, which is a bummer. I’m a huge fan of video game clothing collaborations being actually cool and fashionable rather than dorky and overly simplistic, like screenprinted tees or garishly patterned blazers. Brands like ARK/8 are embodying this movement towards outfitting gamers in cool shit, and this Acronym x Kojima Productions collaboration is another great example of how games can be mined for sick fits.

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Image: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions x Acronym jacket

Photo: Acronym / Kojima Productions