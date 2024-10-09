Christopher Nolan’s Mysterious Next Movie Reportedly Already Has A Release Date

Coming off the billion dollar box office hit about the Manhattan project and cosmic regret, Oppenheimer, everyone’s wondering what director Christopher Nolan’s next movie will be. Details are scarce, though. In fact, all anyone seems to know is that it’s coming out in 2026 and might star Matt Damon.

That information comes from Deadline, which reports that Nolan plans for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026 with the Good Will Hunting and Borne Identity star currently in talks to be the movie’s lead. Damon had a cameo in Interstellar and played a much larger role as Gen. Leslie R. Groves in charge of overseeing the top-secret creation of the atom bomb in last year’s Oppenheimer. So it wouldn’t be shocking if Nolan has warmed up to the idea of making him the protagonist of his next film.

But what that project will be about remains a complete mystery. While Nolan will reportedly write and direct it, rumors that it would be a father-son story or an adaptation of the British TV show The Prisoner have both been shot down by Hollywood Reporter. The only thing that seems possibly set in stone is that whatever the movie is will begin filming in 2025.

Hollywood A-listers dropped whatever they were doing to appear in Oppenheimer, and it ended up making hundreds of millions domestically. So it wouldn’t be shocking if the next Nolan movie attracts even more high-profile talent, with cameos that sometimes border on being outright distracting and fourth-wall breaking (at least that’s how I felt about Damon in Interstellar).

So what subjects might Nolan tackle next? He’s already done comic book adaptations with the Batman trilogy, sci-fi action with Interstellar, Tenet, and Inception, and period pieces between both Oppenheimer and Dunkirk. Insomnia and Memento ticked the mystery thriller box. Does the Prestige count as fantasy? It certainly included magic. Maybe Nolan’s next movie really will just be a lowkey, slice of life tale. If anyone could will that into being a box office blockbuster hit, it’s him.