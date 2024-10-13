Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Is An Expansion Worth Committing To

With the release of Vessel of Hatred, Diablo IV has seen its most significant changes since its original launch in June 2023. Adding a completely new region, Nahantu, along with a wealth of added characters and modes and a brand-new story, the expansion pack is the very definition of a game changer. But it goes even further than that, bringing in entirely new ways to upgrade items, a revamp of the World Tiers, new animal-morphing classes, and a new level cap. However, we meet change without fear, offering a litany of guides to get you up to speed.

For instance, Diablo IV now has NPC Mercenaries you can hire to come with you on your brawling, but you’re only going to find them by following a specific series of quests. Then there are those Spiritborn classes that let you pick between being able to possess the powers of a Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede…Wait, centipede? No, we’ve checked, that’s definitely correct—and apparently one of the best choices for end-game content.

And this all follows on from piles of massive changes earlier this year, which saw the introduction of loot-fest The Pit, a new way to improve loot called Tempering, the addition of Mythic Uniques, and Infernal Hordes to battle. It’s mayhem!

But worry not, as here we’ve collected every guide we’ve published for Diablo IV’s big changes, which will see you flying toward the new level cap in no time at all.

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

It’s time, once again, for The Wanderer to suit up and go dungeon crawling. This time, in the new Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV, you’re in pursuit of poor, tormented Neyrelle in the Hate-ridden lands of Nahantu. Much as I’d like to tell you that there’s a nice handy little pamphlet titled, “So, You Just Sent An Innocent One-Armed Girl Into The Heart Of A Jungle Full Of Demons,” I’m sorry to say it’s just not the case. — Justin Clark

Read More

Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred Has Added Runewords, And They’re Game-Changers

Image: Blizzard / Kotaku

Runewords, and not “Rude words” like you thought, are a new mechanic in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, letting you add new customizable, conditional buffs to your equipment. These socketable items can be dropped by enemies and chests across Diablo IV—here’s how to find them and use them. — Brian Barnett

Read More

Diablo 4 Has A Far Better Way To Improve Your Loot

Image: Blizzard / Kotaku

Blizzard’s continued improvements for Diablo IV have introduced many new, mechanics, among them the incredibly useful Tempering. Once you begin collecting powerful gear, particularly Legendary, Unique, and Ancestral-rarity items, Tempering is one of the new major ways you’ll push their power even higher. MORE POWER! Here’s how. — Brian Barnett

Read More

Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred Adds NPC Mercenaries

Image: Blizzard

With Diablo IV’s expansion, Vessel of Hatred, comes a new array of features, among them the new NPC buddy system, the Mercenary. Starting with Raheir, who you meet early on in your adventure into Nahantu, you’ll be able to travel with CPU-controlled allies, each with skill trees of their own. They’re here to help you through the dangers of Sanctuary! Here’s everything you need to know about Mercenaries. — Brian Barnett

Read More

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Diablo IV is zero for two when it comes to smooth launches. While the new expansion, Vessel of Hatred, seemed like it had all the kinks ironed out, a last-minute delay upended those plans. Worse, however, is a bizarre licensing bug that’s locking some players out of the new content, including its Spiritborn class. Comments like “Help, I own the game and expansion it says I don’t?” immediately started flooding the Blizzard forum and Diablo IV subreddit. — Ethan Gach

Read More

Image: Blizzard

Happy Diablo IV day to all who celebrate. The action-RPG’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is finally here, though it will end up going live later than expected due to “a small issue on the backend,” Blizzard confirmed on Monday. — Ethan Gach

Read More

Everything You Need To Know About Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred Spiritborn Classes

Image: Blizzard

In addition to a brand new story, tons of quality-of-life improvements, many new mechanics, and even some new endgame dungeons to enjoy, Diablo IV: Vessel Of Hatred also adds a new class; the Spiritborn. — Brian Barnett

Read More

How To Run And Loot Diablo 4’s The Pit

Screenshot: Blizzard

At launch, Diablo IV felt barebones. It was lacking essential quality-of-life features and entertaining end-game content. Well, that’s slowly changing with each passing season, as Blizzard works to satiate the terrifying maws of level 100 players. So welcome to The Pit, which completely changes how many farm gear upon reaching the max level in the ARPG. — Brandon Morgan

Read More

How To Craft Mythic Uniques In Diablo 4 Season 5

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Diablo 4 Season Five has brought us the ability to craft Mythic Unique items, which can be an absolute game-changer for those of us who want to get our hands on insane gear early on. Now, this won’t come cheap, but with a little gold and effort, you can have decent gear relatively quickly. — Samantha Giambra-Plaisance

Read More