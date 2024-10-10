DOOM Eternal Leads A Hell Of A Strong Month Of Free Prime Gaming Titles This Month

It’s a new month, which means it’s time for another drop of free games via Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscription. In case you don’t know—and who could blame you—being an Amazon Prime subscriber neets you a whole bunch of benefits beyond two-day shipping and Prime TV. For example, you also get benefits on Twitch like exclusive emotes and a free subscription to give to your favorite streamer, as well as free games that release in waves every month across a variety of PC storefronts. Prime Gaming is probably the most innocuous games subscription service of the bunch, but it also packs some of the best offers if you’re privy to it, and this month is no slouch.

Leading the pack is id Software’s shooter DOOM Eternal, which was released back in 2020. The sequel to the studio’s acclaimed 2016 reboot of the storied franchise, DOOM Eternal follows the Doom Slayer’s continued onslaught against the forces of Hell, only this time the action shifts from Hell to Earth as he brings the fight to the demons. Doom Eternal is somehow even more of a hardcore DOOM experience than its predecessor, pushing the player to be even more aggressive and precise in their dismantling of Hell’s demonic warriors. If you thought 2016’s DOOM had massive levels, Eternal is several times larger, lending it an epic feeling that rarely feels artificial. The demons you kill are larger than life, but the Doom Slayer’s capacity for ripping and tearing is even larger, and it’s truly impressive to watch this gorefest in action.

Other highlights from October’s Prime Gaming drops include the indie rhythm action game No Straight Roads, the Zelda-like Death’s Door, and Pumpkin Jack, a 3D platformer that’s become a bit of a cult classic in the years since its release. I’ve heard great things about No Straight Roads from folks who’ve played it, and I can personally attest to the reputation of Death’s Door, which was my favorite game of 2021! Between these three games and DOOM Eternal, there’s a hell of a lot of variety in this bunch of free games.

If you’re feeling in a spooky mood given the month we’re in, there’s a few games perfectly aimed at you. Scorn is a first-person puzzle game that is absolutely horrifying and grotesque to look at, and I mean that in the best possible ways. Its incredible visual fidelity is leveraged to render the most sumptuous H.R Giger-esque environments. Walking around in that game feels like traveling through the innards of a Xenomorph nest. If you like your horror games with a bit of a psychological bent, it’s hard not to recommend Bioshock Remastered. After all, there’s nothing scarier than the ruling class in any capitalistic society, especially one built by a magnate.

There’s also a game that I know nothing about that’s simply called Priest Simulator: Vampire Show. One of those words is definitely in the Bible, but I don’t believe anyone has ever been brave enough to stick them altogether like that till now. If you’re anything like me, a bizarre title is all you need to jump into what seems to be an equally strange experience.

The majority of this month’s games are available now, but the rest of them, like The Gunk, Killing Floor 2, and Monster Train will be releasing on every subsequent Thursday of the month, right up to Halloween. In other words, there’ll be no shortage of free goodies to play every week of the spooky season. Here’s everything that’s coming to Prime Gaming this month.

Available now

Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)

SCARF (Amazon Games App)

Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)

The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)

Bioshock Remastered (GOG)

DOOM Eternal (via Microsoft Store Code)

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

The Gap (Amazon Games App)

Available October 17:

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games Code)

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)

Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)

Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)

Available October 24:

Pumpkin Jack (GOG)

The Gunk (GOG)

STASIS: BONE TOTEM (Epic Games Store)

Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)

Monster Train (GOG)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)

Available October 31:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)

Death’s Door (Epic Games Store)

Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Scorn (GOG)

Coromon (GOG)