Ewan McGregor Keeps The Dream Of Live-Action Star Wars: Clone Wars Alive

Star Wars is a mess at the moment. There are unvarnished bright spots like Andor, and then there’s everything else. There’s always a new hope though, and right now that’s seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi get a second season and go full live-action Clone Wars with flashbacks galore. Despite no confirmation of a season 2 from Disney, star Ewan McGregor says it’s still “exploring” ideas for what such a season might look like.

This incredibly thin tease came from an LA Comic Con panel discussion (via IGN) in which McGregor talked about his dreams for a second season of the Star Wars spin-off exploring the aging Jedi’s legacy and regrets in-between the events of the prequel trilogy and Star Wars: A New Hope. The answer included tapping into the critical acclaim and passionate fandom around the animated Clone Wars, which focusses on Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker’s lives and relationships more deeply than any of the films.

“There’s a couple of things,” McGregor said when asked what he still wants to do in the Star Wars universe after all of his previous work. “I’d quite like to wear that armor, I was speaking to someone earlier, from the Clone Wars. I think that’s something I would enjoy.”

The actor was specifically talking about it in the context of doing a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which Disney has neither officially confirmed nor ruled out yet. The biggest challenge to exploring the Clone Wars in that context would be de-aging McGregor. He mentioned the possibility of wearing dots on his face for three months to make him younger using CGI. “I don’t care, I’ll do it,” he said. “And that way Hayden and I can really get back together again.”

The actor left a few more morsels for fans to salivate over. “So there’s definitely that [as] one idea and the other one is, obviously between the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and [later] when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s gotta be another few stories in there and we’re definitely hoping…well, ‘exploring’ that, I think, would be the word to say,” he concluded.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t a great Star Wars TV show, seeing it become a venue to showcase some of the coolest stuff from Clone Wars is looking like an increasingly preferable option to what’s going on in the rest of the extended cinematic universe at the moment. While Star Wars Ahsoka is getting a second season, it was recently reported that a once planned Mandalorian season 4 became the Grogu movie instead. Acolyte was ditched after just one season, and there are no plans yet for whether December’s Skeleton Crew will become more than a limited series. And the next proper Star Wars film sequel is still nowhere in sight.