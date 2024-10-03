Exclusive Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Decks Are Pricey But Oh So Gorgeous

Long-time fans of the Kingdom Hearts franchise eat up any glimpse of information or drip of merch about the game, salivating at the opportunity to spend just a little more money on the series. But who can blame them when you have exclusive skateboard decks from Amiami that are as gorgeous as these two?

Both decks feature artistic representations of Sora and Roxas—the franchise’s two main characters throughout the years—with story-specific keywords coming together to create their hair and clothing. They’re unique and eye-catching on both sides, with the top of the Sora board featuring intricate emblems and symbols reminiscent of tribal artwork, and grim bone art on Roxas’.

These two boards, made of Canadian Maple, are meant for something other than riding. They’re showpieces designed to hang on your wall or sit on a shelf. But you’d still be the best person ever if you decided to screw that, and slap on some trucks and wheels.

There’s a catch with these two unique skateboard decks, however. They’re limited and exclusive, meaning you can only buy one of each deck per household, and they’re relatively expensive at nearly $US200 when converted from Japanese Yen to USD—that’s significantly more than, say, Santa Cruz’s recent collab with Pokémon, although perhaps there’s slightly less chance of their resale value hitting the highs of $US20,000.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that these are currently pre-orders. The official release date for each skateboard deck is listed as sometime in January 2025, though the retailer—Amiami—does not provide a more specific date. Lastly, the store does warn that shipping costs may increase due to the size and weight of the package. Given it’s coming from Japan, international shipping costs must be considered. You’re looking at far more than $US200 per deck, but then perhaps you’d consider that a price worth paying for a unique board based on your favorite game series?

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Sora

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Sora

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Sora

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Sora

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Roxas

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Roxas

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Roxas

Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

Kingdom Hearts II Skateboard Deck: Roxas



Image: Amiami / Disney / Kotaku

.