Fortnite’s Halloween Update Adds Disney Villains, Edward Scissorhands, And Chainsaws

On October 12, following a last-minute 24-hour delay, Fortnite’s massive Halloween update will go live on all platforms, bringing Edward Scissorhands, Leatherface, Cruella DeVille, Billy the Puppet from Saw, useable chainsaws, and more to the battle royale.

There’s a chill in the air. The leaves are starting to turn orange and brown. And everywhere you look empty stores are turning into Spirit Halloween pop-up shops. That can only mean one thing: It’s October, the spookiest month of the year. And soon Halloween will arrive and, as in past years, that means creepy characters, horror icons, and other villainous baddies will be arriving in Fortnite.

On October 11, Epic posted a new trailer for Fortnightmares 2024, showing off some of the new skins, locations, and items that will be a part of this year’s spooky event. Here’s the trailer:

Epic Games

Some of the characters in the new trailer, which leaked earlier today, had previously been datamined and reported on before the official reveal. For example, we knew Leatherface and Billy The Puppet (from the Saw movies) were coming to Fortnite as Epic had teased them before and leaks had indicated such earlier this month.

However, Edward Scissorhands was a surprise. The eponymous star of Tim Burton’s classic 1990 film is seen briefly in the trailer carving some ice, indicating that they will be available to buy and play as in the update.

Also new this year are the playable chainsaws. These appear to be melee weapons that can also be used as pseudo-vehicles by carving into the ground and scooting around at high speed. The chainsaws will go perfectly with this year’s new Leatherface skin. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre killer loves a good automated chain with saw blades.

DISNEY VILLAINS x FORTNITE SKINS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ErvRRHlNnm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 11, 2024

This trailer also gives us our first real look at three Disney villains appearing in Fortnite: Cruella DeVille, Captain Hook, and Maleficent. While we knew some famous Disney baddies were coming to Fortnite, this is our first look at how these 2D villains will look in the battle royale. I think Epic has done a solid job transferring them to 3D.

As a Fortnite sicko, October lover, and big fan of Halloween events in video games, Fortnightmares 2024 is looking pretty awesome. Let’s just hope it doesn’t get delayed another day and actually goes live on all platforms on Saturday.