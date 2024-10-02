God Of War Ragnarök, As Told By Steam Reviews

PlayStation’s only really released a handful of major exclusives to show for its efforts since the PS5 launched in 2020. God of War Ragnarök, the latest game in the long-running action franchise, is one of those titles, releasing at the tail-end of 2022 on both the PS4 and PS5 to acclaim and huge sales. Unsurprisingly, Ragnarök was always going to be a top candidate for the company’s push on PC, where it’s been porting exclusive titles since Horizon: Zero Dawn back in 2020. Well, now Ragnarökhas landed on Steam, and the people have thoughts.

Most of those thoughts are pretty similar to the praise that Ragnarok first earned at its initial launch. Folks on Steam are absolutely loving it, and one person even called it one of the best games they’ve ever played. Ragnarök’s PC port is receiving near universal praise in most regards, from its fidelity to its story. It seems many are happy just to have received the follow-up to the previous God of War game after more than two years of waiting.

However, the PC version isn’t without some problems, as is commonly the case with these PlayStation ports. Though Ragnarök appears to be one of the more stable of the bunch, there have been mixed arguments about the game’s performance. Some claim to be playing the game with very little issue on systems that are several years old, while others who sound like they have suped up PCs have complained that the port still demands even more of them. Your mileage may vary, but it should kind of go without saying that if you’re expecting to run one of these blockbuster high-fidelity games, you should have quite the powerhouse PC. Even then, it might not be the most optimized experience.

There’s also a contingent of people in the Steam reviews making a big stink over something else, and it’s probably the dominating critique of the whole forum: PSN logins. After the Helldivers 2 login drama nearly ruined that game’s reputation, PlayStation walked back the requirement for PC players to need a PSN account to login for that game alone. Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port required the same login for its online mode, and now Ragnarök has a similar demand, which has incensed fans who don’t want to have to make another account to play a game they own or have to trust Sony with their private information.

A modder already implemented a way around the login requirement, though the mod has been taken down by its creator for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, the war over PSN logins continues to rage in Ragnarök’s Steam reviews, including a few comments suggesting that you can in fact bypass the requirement without mods. If you’re picking up the port, it’s at least something to be aware of, so that you can sort out your feelings prior to jumping in and getting hit with a sign-in menu. Here’s the full scope of what folks are saying about God of War Ragnarök on Steam.

