GTA Online Is Getting A Zombies Mode Set In GTA V’s Snowy Opening Location

11 years after it was released, Grand Theft Auto V’s starting location (snowy North Yankton) is finally being added to GTA Online as part of an upcoming, limited-time zombie survival mode that is arriving in the game next week.

If it’s been a few years since you played the opening chapter of GTA V, you might have forgotten that Rockstar’s massively popular open-world crime sim doesn’t start in sunny Los Santos, but instead opens with a bank heist in the snowy streets of rural Ludendorff, North Yankton. While you do return to this location once in the main single-player campaign, this midwestern locale has never officially appeared in GTA Online. But that’s about to change next week.

Rockstar Games / GTA Series Videos

On September 26, Rockstar first teased that it was planning to add a new wave-based survival mode set in North Yankton to GTA Online in a future October update. Now, via a weekly GTA Online event update, Rockstar has confirmed that North Yankton’s return will include zombies, too.

“Next week, for the first time in GTA Online, return to North Yankton for a Community Challenge to dispatch marching tides of undead in a new limited-time mode.”

Kotaku has contacted Rockstar for more information.

Back in June, players datamined a then-yet-unannounced survival mode set in North Yankton featuring zombies. This appears to be the mode Rockstar is adding next week.

Players have long wanted North Yankton to be included in GTA Online officially. About a decade ago, players were able to glitch into the snowy starting area of the map using a save exploit. It was easy enough to pull off, I did it a few times, and let you play around in the snow-covered world of North Yankton. But it got patched out and since then I’ve always wondered if Rockstar would ever let us officially return to that winter wonderland. And finally, a decade later, its happening and we are getting zombies, too. It’s a Halloween miracle.

