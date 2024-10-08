Guy Crashes $200,000 Sports Car While Streaming And Gets Banned For Life

Popular YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty made news over the weekend after he crashed his pricey sports car into a guardrail. The crash happened during a livestream on Kick and he has been banned from the platform permanently.

On October 5, 21-year-old Doherty crashed his custom (and very expensive) McLaren 570S while live-streaming. In video footage shared online, the content creator with over 1 million YouTube subscribers can be seen checking and using his phone right before the crash. The pavement Doherty was driving on was also wet from rain, likely contributing to him spinning out of control and crashing into a guardrail on the right side of the highway, barely avoiding other cars on the road. Now, NBC reports that Kick has permanently banned the creator.

Jack Doherty just CRASHED his McLaren while texting and driving… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zW86DQAApq — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2024

On October 6, NBC reported that a Kick spokesperson confirmed that the streaming service—which is a rival to Amazon-owned Twitch—had banned Doherty due to his behavior, adding that Kick “does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action to ban this creator from the platform.”

Checking Kick, Doherty’s page has been removed, and now when visiting you see a 404 error.

After the video of the crash spread online, many criticized the streamer for his reckless behavior and how focused he was on content above all else. In a video released by Doherty shortly after the crash, you can see him screaming for help as people come to his aid. When the door is opened, he shoves a camera into the hands of one of the people trying to help him and asks, “Can you hold this?” At another point, shortly after wrecking his car, Doherty hands his phone over to his passenger who is bleeding profusely from his head, and asks him to record what’s happening.

Doherty purchased the now-totaled McClaren 570S for over $US200,000 in June 2023. In that video, he says he’s going to “crash this car, mark my words.”

This isn’t the first time Doherty has found himself in trouble for crashing a vehicle. As reported by NBC, in March Doherty recorded himself flipping an off-road vehicle and injuring his arm. In November 2023, he crashed a golf cart his girlfriend was in and later apologized.

