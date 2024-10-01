Helldivers 2’s Ship Modules Can Be The Difference Between Winning And Losing

You’re the toughest Helldiver in Super Earth’s arsenal, but even a super soldier capable of defeating a Bile Titan single-handedly requires the support of a well-equipped Destroyer. That’s where Ship Modules enter the fray. They’re passive upgrades—resource and credit sinks—that improve your in-mission capabilities, such as the potency of turrets or the number of Eagle aircraft available to you.

But with so many to select from, how do you choose just a handful to start? Eventually, you’ll unlock them all, but in the meantime, here are the best ship modules in Helldivers 2 that we think you should focus on!

Targeting Software Upgrade

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

You’ll spend a lot of time calling in off-screen artillery to help soften up enemy positions in Helldivers 2, and as you launch your strike, the cooldown and deployment time can mean life or death. With the Targeting Software Upgrade, you’ll enjoy reduced deployment time by one second for all Orbital Stratagems, including fan-favorites such as Orbital Airburst Strike, Orbital Walking Barrage, and Orbital 380MM HE Barrage.

Unlock Requirements

60 Common Samples

Donation Access License

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

Whenever I play Helldivers 2, I notice that most players follow a similar Stratagem loadout. They equip two strikes, a support weapon, and a turret—a well-rounded arsenal capable of dealing with most situations. Your choice of support weapon proves rather invaluable to the team, though, and with Donation Access License, you’ll receive additional ammunition for your support armament.

Unlock Requirements

60 Common Samples

Expanded Weapons Bay

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

Alongside Orbital Stratagems, most players lean heavily into the Eagle Airstrikes, particularly the iconic and glorious Eagle 500KG Bomb, which obliterates everything within its radius. With Expanded Weapons Bay, the number of Eagle Stratagems increases by one, allowing you to drop an additional bomb on a friend or foe. It’s perfect for higher-difficulty missions with multiple side objectives to clear!

Unlock Requirements

Pit Crew Hazard Pay

80 Common Samples

80 Rare Samples

10 Super Samples

Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

Further enhancing the viability and power of your Eagle Stratagems, Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit reduces the cooldown time for each strike in the category by an astounding 50 percent. So, when paired alongside Expanded Weapons Bay, you can drop a 500KG Bomb on the enemies of Super Earth more frequently and more often, making for a genuinely tremendous show of power!

Unlock Requirements

80 Common Samples

Synthetic Supplementation

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

As mentioned, most Helldivers 2 players tend to bring along a Sentry or Emplacement as their fourth and final Stratagem choice. With Synthetic Supplementation, your Sentry, Emplacement, or Resupply becomes more effective by reducing their overall cooldown period by 10 percent. This cuts the 180-second cooldown to approximately 162 seconds, which doesn’t seem like much, but those seconds matter in the field!

Unlock Requirements

60 Common Samples

10 Rare Samples

Dynamic Tracking

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

When a horde of bugs encroaches upon your position, when you’re frantic and running low on air support, a well-placed Sentry can save the day. With Dynamic Tracking active, the deployment time for all Sentry Stratagems is cut down significantly, meaning you’ll have back-up firepower sooner rather than later. It’s unclear precisely how many seconds this shaves off the deployment time, but it does make a difference.

Unlock Requirements

60 Common Samples

20 Rare Samples

Pit Crew Hazard Pay

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

We can’t get enough of the awe-inspiring power of the Eagle 500KG Bomb. It’s majestic and potent in all the right ways, which is why you’ll want to enhance its viability through ship modules in Helldivers 2! Pit Crew Hazard Pay continues such enhancements by reducing the rearm time of all Eagle Strategems by 20 percent, reducing the wait time until you can drop another series of bombs on Super Earth’s many enemies.

Unlock Requirements

Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

80 Common Samples

40 Rare Samples

Advanced Construction

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

As mentioned, your Sentry can turn the tide of a battle in a pinch. But they’re weak and susceptible to the advances of a Charger. To gain a stalwart friend, Advanced Construction increases the health of Sentry Stratagems by 50 percent, making them more viable in the field. It’s probably the most expensive ship module we’ve recommended.

Unlock Requirements

Synthetic Supplementation

80 Common Samples

60 Rare Samples

5 Super Samples

