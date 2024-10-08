Here’s Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime NYC 2024

The hollowed halls of the Javits Center in New York City are accustomed to ferrying cosplayers around conventions. Whether it’s New York Comic-Con in October or Anime NYC in August, the Manhattan meetups always bring us some incredible costumes and fabulous fits. This year, Anime NYC was no exception, and as always, we had Mineralblu on the ground photographing some great cosplay for us to peruse (check out our faves from ColossalCon Texas here).

From a few great One Piece looks to everyone’s favorite Final Fantasy 7 characters, there was plenty of incredible cosplay to be found during the three-day anime convention, which is one of the more diverse of the bunch. You’ll see some fits and some folks here who all love anime, cosplay, and other nerdy shit, living as their truest selves and looking great while doing so.

Click through to see our favorite looks from Anime NYC 2024.

Minerablu

Satskui Kiryuin, Kill La Kill

Photo: Minerablu

Brook, One Piece

Photo: Minerablu

Tifa, Cloud, & Sepiroth, Final Fantasy VII

Photo: Minerablu

Shanks & Eustass Kid, One Piece

Photo: Minerablu

Pyramid Head & Nurse, Silent Hill

Photo: Minerablu

Pink Knight, Castle Crashers

Photo: Minerablu

Franky Sisters, One Piece

Photo: Minerablu

Amy Rose, Sonic the Hedgeho

Photo: Minerablu

Hawks, My Hero Academia

Photo: Minerablu

Springtrap, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Photo: Minerablu

Rapi & Chatterbox, Nikke

Photo: Minerablu

Chi-Chi, Dragonball

Photo: Minerablu

Dark Lady, Sailor Moon

Photo: Minerablu

Delicious in Dungeon

Photo: Minerablu

Ulala, Space Channel 5

Photo: Minerablu

Magical Mirai Hatsune Miku

Photo: Minerablu

Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen

Photo: Minerablu

Kaiju No. 8

Photo: Minerablu