Here’s Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime NYC 2024

The hollowed halls of the Javits Center in New York City are accustomed to ferrying cosplayers around conventions. Whether it’s New York Comic-Con in October or Anime NYC in August, the Manhattan meetups always bring us some incredible costumes and fabulous fits. This year, Anime NYC was no exception, and as always, we had Mineralblu on the ground photographing some great cosplay for us to peruse (check out our faves from ColossalCon Texas here).
From a few great One Piece looks to everyone’s favorite Final Fantasy 7 characters, there was plenty of incredible cosplay to be found during the three-day anime convention, which is one of the more diverse of the bunch. You’ll see some fits and some folks here who all love anime, cosplay, and other nerdy shit, living as their truest selves and looking great while doing so.
Click through to see our favorite looks from Anime NYC 2024.
Satskui Kiryuin, Kill La Kill
Brook, One Piece
Tifa, Cloud, & Sepiroth, Final Fantasy VII
Shanks & Eustass Kid, One Piece
Pyramid Head & Nurse, Silent Hill
Pink Knight, Castle Crashers
Franky Sisters, One Piece
Amy Rose, Sonic the Hedgeho
Hawks, My Hero Academia
Springtrap, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Rapi & Chatterbox, Nikke
Chi-Chi, Dragonball
Dark Lady, Sailor Moon
Delicious in Dungeon
Ulala, Space Channel 5
Magical Mirai Hatsune Miku
Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen
Kaiju No. 8
