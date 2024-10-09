Here’s What The Silent Hill 2 Remake Looks Like Without Any Fog

The Silent Hill 2 remake has only been out for a few days (for those who had early access at least), but in that short amount of time, people have already created and published a bunch of useful, silly, and odd mods for the PC port of the game, including one that removes all of its iconic fog.

Bloober Team and Konami’s wonderful remake of Silent Hill 2, out now on PS5 and PC, is a respectful, gorgeous, and well-made recreation of the original survival horror classic that launched on PS2 back in 2001. It updates the game to be more accessible to modern players while keeping the odd quirks and disturbing imagery that make the OG Silent Hill 2 a beloved scary game. And yes, the remake has some beautiful fog. Some top-tier atmospheric nature-smoke. But what if you wanted all that wonderful fog gone? Well, on PC at least, a mod can do that for you, and the results are eerie.

Over on Nexus Mods, you can find the “Silent Hill HD Collection” mod which removes most of the fog from the remake. Here’s what that looks like:

Weird, right? Being able to clearly see all of Silent Hill’s streets and buildings without thick fog everywhere makes the world seem a lot less creepy. Though, if you’ve played the game, this fogless version looks eerie and strange in its own way.

You might be wondering why the mod that removes fog is named “Silent Hill HD Collection.” That’s a nod to the terrible Silent Hill 2 and 3 remasters Konami released back in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PS3. The HD Collection was criticized for making drastic changes to the original games, breaking certain visual effects, and yes, at times the fog was missing completely.

Some other mods for the remake of Silent Hill 2 include one that lets you play as the original PS2 version of James, a mod that makes his hair less shiny, and even one that brings back the hilarious-looking Silent Hill Ranch sign from the awful HD Collection. Though, if you know where to look, that infamously bad sign is already in the remake as a fun Easter Egg.

Personally, the mod I’m waiting for is one that turns all the health drinks you consume in the game into Mountain Dew cans. Once that’s a thing, I’ll start a new playthrough of Silent Hill 2 on PC.

.