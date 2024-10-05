How To Get Ready For Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred, Nab Games For Cheap, And More Helpful Hints

It’s the start of a new month, which means there’s a host of hot, new games coming your way. It can get overwhelming, scanning through the various game marketplaces to decide what you should spend your hard-earned money on, so we’ve gathered 34 games coming out this month that we’re stoked for. We’ve also spotted some great sales you may want to take advantage of, like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the original Resident Evil trilogy, Diablo 4 ahead of its huge expansion, and abunch of turn-based RPGs at a steal.

We also beg you to check out Yakuza 0 before watching the upcoming Amazon Prime series, let you in on the things we wish we knew before playing theDead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and highlight everything Hideo Kojima is working on. Click through for all the helpful hints of the week. You’re welcome.

Gif: Atlus / Nintendo / BioWare / Bandai Namco / Calligram Studio / Kotaku

October hits different. The spooky month is often bursting with new games to play ahead of the end of the year, and 2024’s buffet of releases is keeping the tradition alive. From PC to Nintendo Switch, from Super Mario Party Jamboree to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, here are 34 games you should have on your radar this October, in order of release. – Ethan Gach Read More

10 Wonderful RPGs To Pick Up During Steam’s Turn-Based Sale

Image: Square Enix

In Steam’s unrelenting and ever-more specific barrage of sales, this week Valve’s store is focusing on turn-based RPGs, everyone’s favorite waiting games. The likes of Final Fantasy are joined by plenty of delightful games both big and small, charming and horrifying, and above all else, rewarding to play. Here are some of the best games to pick up throughout Steam’s turn-based sale, which ends October 7. – Moises Taveras Read More

2024’s Terrific Suikoden Spiritual Successor Is A Bargain Right Now

Image: 505 Games

The Suikoden series of role-playing games may be defunct, but for its devoted fans, it remains a cherished example of the genre at its best. People love these games! Which they are absolutely correct to do. Suikoden games—especially the first two in the series—feature fantastic stories of political intrigue filled with a huge cast of compelling characters. But the last mainline entry was released in 2006, and they just don’t make them like they used to. Except this year, someone did. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the modern Suikoden game fans have been waiting for, and now that it’s on sale, it’s the perfect time to pick it up. – Willa Rowe Read More

Get The Original Resident Evil Trilogy For Just $US25

Image: Capcom

Every October, without fail, I recommit to watching and playing as many horror movies and games as I can possibly fit. For one reason or another, however, I always drop off about halfway through the month with just a handful of accomplishments to actually show for my effort, and I’m sure this year will be no different. I’m sure I’m not the only one who tries and fails in this regard. This year, rather than aiming to play a bunch of contemporary games, I’m going to try and fill in some gaps, and I think I’m going to start with the original Resident Evil trilogy. – Moises Taveras Read More

16 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Screenshot: Capcom

Dead Rising is back! The remaster of the original game is out across Xbox, PS5 and PC, letting us once more attempt to live out three days in the company of an awful lot of zombies. But surviving 72 hours in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s Willamette Parkview Mall is not an easy task—it’ll force you to properly manage your time and weigh the pros and cons of saving and fighting people. To make your time slightly easier, here are 16 essential tips you’ll be glad to know about surviving in a mall filled with psychopaths and zombies. – Luis Joshua Gutierrez Read More

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios / Sega

I just finished Yakuza 0 last week, and I can safely say that it is one of the best games I’ve ever played. If you’ve ever wanted a game with far too many things to do, all of which are equally zany and good-natured, then this is the game for you. I’ve also got more than an inkling that it’ll be quintessential to understanding some of the characters in the upcoming Amazon adaptation of the series, Like A Dragon: Yakuza. So please, for the love of god, play Yakuza 0. – Moises Taveras Read More

Get Diablo IV For Cheap Right Now Ahead Of Next Week’s Expansion

Image: Blizzard

It’s hard to believe that Diablo IV, the latest entry in Activision Blizzard’s action role-playing game series, has been around for over a year now. In that time, Diablo 4 has proved again and again that it might just be the best entry the franchise has ever seen, with an excellent iteration on the core gameplay loop fans love that has only gotten better with consistent post-release updates . Next week, the game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, will release, giving fans even more reasons to dive back in. But if you haven’t bought into Diablo 4 just yet then now’s the perfect time, as Steam has a 40 percent discount on the game until October 7. – Willa Rowe Read More

Image: Sega

The new Sonic Lego sets were one of the many announcements made during this year’s Sonic Central stream. Sega showed off a lot in that presentation, so these sets went under the radar compared to things like the DC Comics collaboration and new looks at games like Sonic X Shadow Generations. But did y’all see these new sets? Some of them I could take or leave, as they mostly just feature a Sonic character on a nondescript mech or vehicle, but one of them is a recreation of a defining moment from my childhood and it’s surprisingly cheap (for a Lego set), so I’m considering dumping some cash on the Super Shadow vs. Biolizard set when it launches in 2025. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

All The Biggest Diablo IV Changes Revealed Ahead Of Vessel Of Hatred And Season 6

Image: Blizzard

The next chapter in Diablo IV’s post-launch journey is almost here and it’s once again going to be turning a lot of the action-RPG on its head. A bevy of changes coming to all players as part of the Season 6 update will also be met by a ton of new content from the simultaneous Vessel of Hatred expansion. Blizzard finally outlined everything players can expect from Diablo IV 2.0. – Ethan Gach Read More

Image: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima made his name in the video game industry as the creator of games like Metal Gear and Snatcher, and his work has often been so cinematic that fans (and detractors) have joked that what he really wanted to do was direct films. So perhaps it’s no surprise that he currently has plans to expand his work into film and television. But that’s all happening while he also helms a sequel to the Norman Reedus-led Death Stranding, and has two other original games on the horizon. It’s a lot to keep track of, which is why we’re putting it all in one place for your easy reference. Here’s everything we know about Hideo Kojima’s upcoming work. – Kenneth Shepard Read More