How To Unlock Every Archetype In Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus’ new fantasy social sim RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is out today, October 11. The game’s turn-based battle system is similar to those in the studio’s past work like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, but is built around Archetypes, which are classes that have different proficiencies and roles to take on in combat. There are your RPG standards like the sword-swinging Warrior and element-spinning Mage, gimmicky Archetypes with original mechanics like the Summoner, and support-based roles like the Commander who plays with the game’s positioning mechanic.
See Metaphor: ReFantazio on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission
Each party member you recruit throughout Metaphor can use any Archetype, but you will have to unlock each of them and their upgraded stages throughout for every character. Some of these require you to level up Archetypes in other lineages, while others are kept secret and have more mysterious unlock requirements, potentially taking you by surprise late in the game after you’ve already invested huge amounts of time in specializing your characters.By the time I needed to upgrade different pathways, I had already dumped hours into other classes when I could have been spreading the experience around. Some Archetypes are also gated by Metaphor’s follower bonds, so you’ll have to meet and befriend different characters to unlock them.
If you’d like to know the requirements for each Archetype ahead of time so there are no surprises, we’ve got a list of each and their respective requirements. On top of having leveled up certain Archetypes and reached certain points in each relationship, you’ll also need enough Magla currency, which you can acquire through battle, checking in on the coronation rock in each town, taking a bath on your ship, and having conversations with your followers. The amount you’ll need will fluctuate depending on how far into the corresponding relationship you are, as the cost will lessen as you progress through the follower bond. Here’s a rundown of each:
Mild spoilers for Metaphor’s relationships follow:
The Seeker lineage
Seeker:
- Unlocked by default
Magic Seeker:
- Level up Seeker to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on More’s follower bond
Soul Hacker:
- Level Soul Hacker up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 7 on More’s follower bond
The Mage lineage
Mage:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Gallica’s follower bond
Wizard:
- Level Mage up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on Gallica’s follower bond
Elemental Master:
- Level Wizard up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 8 on Gallica’s follower bond
Warlock
- Level Wizard up to Rank 20
- Level Assassin up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 8 on Gallica’s follower bond
The Healer lineage
Healer:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Maria’s follower bond
Cleric:
- Level Healer up to Rank 20
- Reach rank 3 on Maria’s follower bond
Saviour:
- Level Cleric up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 8 on Maria’s follower bond
The Brawler lineage
Brawler:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Catherina’s follower bond
Pugilist:
- Level Brawler up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on Catherina’s follower bond
Martial Artist:
- Level Pugilist up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 8 on Catherina’s follower bond
The Berserker lineage
Berserker:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Basilio’s follower bond
- Level Warrior up to Rank 10
- Level Brawler to Rank 10
- Level Knight to Rank 10
Destroyer:
- Level Berserk up to Rank 20
The Warrior lineage
Warrior:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Strohl’s follower bond
Swordmaster
- Level Warrior up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on Strohl’s follower bond
Samurai
- Level Swordmaster up to Rank 20
- Level General up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 7 on Strohl’s follower bond
The Commander lineage
Commander:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Bardon’s follower bond
General:
- Level Commander up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on Bardon’s follower bond
Warlord:
- Level General up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 8 on Bardon’s follower bond
The Thief lineage
Thief:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Heismay’s follower bond
Assassin:
- Level Thief up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 3 on Heismay’s follower bond
Ninja:
- Level Assassin up to Rank 20
- Level Sniper up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 7 on Heismay’s follower bond
The Knight lineage
Knight:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Hulkenberg’s follower bond
Magic Knight:
- Level Knight up to Rank 20
- Level Mage up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 3 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond
Paladin:
- Level Magic Knight up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 7 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond
Dark Knight:
- Level Magic Knight up to Rank 20
- Level Wizard up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 7 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond
The Merchant lineage
Merchant:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Brigitta’s follower bond
Tycoon:
- Level Merchant up to Rank 20
- Level Commander up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 8 on Brigitta’s follower bond
The Summoner lineage
Summoner:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Eupha’s follower bond
- Level Seeker up to Rank 15
- Level Faker up to Rank 10
Devil Summoner:
- Level Summoner up to Rank 20
- Level Magic Seeker up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 6 on Eupha’s follower bond
The Gunner lineage:
Gunner:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Neuras’ follower bond
Sniper:
- Level Gunner up to Rank 20
- Level Seeker to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 3 on Neuras’ follower bond
Dragoon:
- Level Sniper up to Rank 20
- Level Magic Knight up to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 8 on Neuras’ follower bond
The Faker lineage:
Faker:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Alonzo’s follower bond
Trickster:
- Level Faker up to Rank 20
- Reach Rank 8 on Alonzo’s follower bond
The Masked Dancer lineage
Masked Dancer:
- Unlocked at the beginning of Junah’s follower bond
- Level Mage up to Rank 15
- Level Thief up to Rank 10
Persona Master:
- Level up Masked Dancer to Rank 20
- Level up Faker to Rank 10
- Reach Rank 6 on Junah’s follower bond
But what about the Heroic Embodiment Archetypes?
Late into Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll be able to unlock the ultimate Archetype for each party member, known as the Heroic Embodiment. These are the best versions of each character’s standard lineage, which means it would behoove you to spend some time on everyone’s base class while you experiment with others. These have their own requirements that span multiple other paths, so if you don’t know about them ahead of time, you might find yourself having to grind different classes just to get to each character’s “best” one. Here’s a rundown of all the Heroic Embodiment Archetypes:
Protagonist: Prince
- Unlocked automatically through the plot
Strohl: Royal Warrior
- Level up Samurai to Rank 20
- Level up Warlord to Rank 20
Hulkenberg: Royal Knight
- Level up Paladin to Rank 20
- Level up Dark Knight to Rank 15
- Level up Elemental Master to Rank 15
Heismay: Royal Thief
- Level up Ninja to Rank 20
- Level up Dragoon to Rank 15
- Level up Tycoon to Rank 15
Junah: Royal Masked Dancer
- Level up Persona Master to Rank 20
- Level up Trickster to Rank 20
Eupha: Royal Summoner
- Level up Devil Summoner to Rank 20
- Level up Soul Hacker to Rank 20
Basilio: Royal Berserker
- Level up Destroyer to Rank 20
- Level up Martial Artist to Rank 20
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply