How To Unlock Every Archetype In Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus’ new fantasy social sim RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is out today, October 11. The game’s turn-based battle system is similar to those in the studio’s past work like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, but is built around Archetypes, which are classes that have different proficiencies and roles to take on in combat. There are your RPG standards like the sword-swinging Warrior and element-spinning Mage, gimmicky Archetypes with original mechanics like the Summoner, and support-based roles like the Commander who plays with the game’s positioning mechanic.

Each party member you recruit throughout Metaphor can use any Archetype, but you will have to unlock each of them and their upgraded stages throughout for every character. Some of these require you to level up Archetypes in other lineages, while others are kept secret and have more mysterious unlock requirements, potentially taking you by surprise late in the game after you’ve already invested huge amounts of time in specializing your characters.By the time I needed to upgrade different pathways, I had already dumped hours into other classes when I could have been spreading the experience around. Some Archetypes are also gated by Metaphor’s follower bonds, so you’ll have to meet and befriend different characters to unlock them.

If you’d like to know the requirements for each Archetype ahead of time so there are no surprises, we’ve got a list of each and their respective requirements. On top of having leveled up certain Archetypes and reached certain points in each relationship, you’ll also need enough Magla currency, which you can acquire through battle, checking in on the coronation rock in each town, taking a bath on your ship, and having conversations with your followers. The amount you’ll need will fluctuate depending on how far into the corresponding relationship you are, as the cost will lessen as you progress through the follower bond. Here’s a rundown of each:

Mild spoilers for Metaphor’s relationships follow:

The Seeker lineage

Seeker:

Unlocked by default

Magic Seeker:

Level up Seeker to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on More’s follower bond

Soul Hacker:

Level Soul Hacker up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 7 on More’s follower bond

The Mage lineage

Mage:

Unlocked at the beginning of Gallica’s follower bond

Wizard:

Level Mage up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on Gallica’s follower bond

Elemental Master:

Level Wizard up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 8 on Gallica’s follower bond

Warlock

Level Wizard up to Rank 20

Level Assassin up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 8 on Gallica’s follower bond

The Healer lineage

Healer:

Unlocked at the beginning of Maria’s follower bond

Cleric:

Level Healer up to Rank 20

Reach rank 3 on Maria’s follower bond

Saviour:

Level Cleric up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 8 on Maria’s follower bond

The Brawler lineage

Brawler:

Unlocked at the beginning of Catherina’s follower bond

Pugilist:

Level Brawler up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on Catherina’s follower bond

Martial Artist:

Level Pugilist up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 8 on Catherina’s follower bond

The Berserker lineage

Berserker:

Unlocked at the beginning of Basilio’s follower bond

Level Warrior up to Rank 10

Level Brawler to Rank 10

Level Knight to Rank 10

Destroyer:

Level Berserk up to Rank 20

The Warrior lineage

Warrior:

Unlocked at the beginning of Strohl’s follower bond

Swordmaster

Level Warrior up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on Strohl’s follower bond

Samurai

Level Swordmaster up to Rank 20

Level General up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 7 on Strohl’s follower bond

The Commander lineage

Commander:

Unlocked at the beginning of Bardon’s follower bond

General:

Level Commander up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on Bardon’s follower bond

Warlord:

Level General up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 8 on Bardon’s follower bond

The Thief lineage

Thief:

Unlocked at the beginning of Heismay’s follower bond

Assassin:

Level Thief up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 3 on Heismay’s follower bond

Ninja:

Level Assassin up to Rank 20

Level Sniper up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 7 on Heismay’s follower bond

The Knight lineage

Knight:

Unlocked at the beginning of Hulkenberg’s follower bond

Magic Knight:

Level Knight up to Rank 20

Level Mage up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 3 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond

Paladin:

Level Magic Knight up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 7 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond

Dark Knight:

Level Magic Knight up to Rank 20

Level Wizard up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 7 on Hulkenberg’s follower bond

The Merchant lineage

Merchant:

Unlocked at the beginning of Brigitta’s follower bond

Tycoon:

Level Merchant up to Rank 20

Level Commander up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 8 on Brigitta’s follower bond

The Summoner lineage

Summoner:

Unlocked at the beginning of Eupha’s follower bond

Level Seeker up to Rank 15

Level Faker up to Rank 10

Devil Summoner:

Level Summoner up to Rank 20

Level Magic Seeker up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 6 on Eupha’s follower bond

The Gunner lineage:

Gunner:

Unlocked at the beginning of Neuras’ follower bond

Sniper:

Level Gunner up to Rank 20

Level Seeker to Rank 10

Reach Rank 3 on Neuras’ follower bond

Dragoon:

Level Sniper up to Rank 20

Level Magic Knight up to Rank 10

Reach Rank 8 on Neuras’ follower bond

The Faker lineage:

Faker:

Unlocked at the beginning of Alonzo’s follower bond

Trickster:

Level Faker up to Rank 20

Reach Rank 8 on Alonzo’s follower bond

The Masked Dancer lineage

Masked Dancer:

Unlocked at the beginning of Junah’s follower bond

Level Mage up to Rank 15

Level Thief up to Rank 10

Persona Master:

Level up Masked Dancer to Rank 20

Level up Faker to Rank 10

Reach Rank 6 on Junah’s follower bond

But what about the Heroic Embodiment Archetypes?

Late into Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll be able to unlock the ultimate Archetype for each party member, known as the Heroic Embodiment. These are the best versions of each character’s standard lineage, which means it would behoove you to spend some time on everyone’s base class while you experiment with others. These have their own requirements that span multiple other paths, so if you don’t know about them ahead of time, you might find yourself having to grind different classes just to get to each character’s “best” one. Here’s a rundown of all the Heroic Embodiment Archetypes:

Protagonist: Prince

Unlocked automatically through the plot

Strohl: Royal Warrior

Level up Samurai to Rank 20

Level up Warlord to Rank 20

Hulkenberg: Royal Knight

Level up Paladin to Rank 20

Level up Dark Knight to Rank 15

Level up Elemental Master to Rank 15

Heismay: Royal Thief

Level up Ninja to Rank 20

Level up Dragoon to Rank 15

Level up Tycoon to Rank 15

Junah: Royal Masked Dancer

Level up Persona Master to Rank 20

Level up Trickster to Rank 20

Eupha: Royal Summoner

Level up Devil Summoner to Rank 20

Level up Soul Hacker to Rank 20

Basilio: Royal Berserker

Level up Destroyer to Rank 20

Level up Martial Artist to Rank 20