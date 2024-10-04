If You’re Liking Space Marine 2, Grab This Other Great Warhammer 40K Game On Sale

Shooter/hack-and-slash game Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is popping off right now, and if you’re only just now getting into the franchise, it has a lot of history and games to sift through. It’s easy to get overwhelmed jumping into something that already has dozens of entries by the time you’ve arrived, but thankfully Warhammer 40K isn’t made up of a ton of direct sequels with crucial plot elements you need to know to play any one game. So if you’re looking for another game to jump into, the latest one before Space Marine 2, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, is on sale and has a new DLC.

Rogue Trader launched last year to pretty solid reception, landing at a 78 on Metacritic. Unlike Space Marine 2, which is an action game, Rogue Trader is a turn-based tactical RPG not too dissimilar to Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s an easy comparison to make because both are based on tabletop games, so if you were a fan of Larian Studios’ video game spin on tabletop RPG mechanics, Rogue Trader is a lot like that (though not quite as systemically dense), but with guns and science fiction elements. The full game is on sale until Monday, October 7. You can get it for $US29.99 on Steam, but the base game isn’t the only thing that’s being sold at a discount right now.

Developer Owlcat Studios released Rogue Trader’s Void Shadows DLC on September 24, which adds around “15 hours” of new story and a companion who you can also smooch. Kibellah is an assassin who brings the number of recruitable party members to 11. The DLC runs you $US17.99, but you can buy the game’s season pass for that much until October 7, which includes Void Shadows and the upcoming Lex Imperalis DLC set to launch in December.

If you play Rogue Trader and it’s not your cup of tea, it does sound like more Space Marine is on the way, with the team behind the action game already considering ideas for a sequel and DLC.